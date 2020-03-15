Aseguran que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry podrían divorciarse debido a su salida de la realeza
La pareja ya no dependerá de la familia real
Desde el momento que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron que dejarían a la familia real, muchas personas se molestaron, mientras que otras celebraron lo fuerte de su unión al tomar una decisión de esta magnitud.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Ahora, puede que esta salida termine siendo el motivo de su separación.
Un experto real afirma que la popularidad de Meghan y Harry podrían conducir a su divorcio
Kelvin Mackenzie, ex editor de The Sun, ha seguido a la familia real durante años. Y, según Express, está seguro de que el matrimonio de Harry y Meghan no está hecho para durar. Mackenzie afirma que la popularidad de Harry ha bajado enormemente desde que se casaron, pero Meghan se ha disparado. "Admiro masivamente a Meghan… Ella vino de la nada y terminó en la cima", dijo Mackenzie. "Harry, comenzó en la parte superior, terminando en la parte inferior. Va a terminar como un mayordomo".
La reina Isabel abandonó el Palacio de Buckingham por miedo a contagio de coronavirus
Los demás miembros de la realeza también se encuentran protegidos
Mackenzie siguió sus palabras diciendo que la fama de la pareja será lo que hace termine la relación. "Cuando suena el teléfono, no será para él. Ese matrimonio durará más que algunos de los míos", agregó. Mackenzie esencialmente afirma que la fama masiva de Meghan eventualmente se interpondrá entre ella y Harry.