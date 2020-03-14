Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry enamoran en atuendos combinados y demuestran su conexión
Su amor perdurará en el tiempo
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry son una pareja muy enamorada. Más allá de la reciente polémica por su salida de la realeza, han demostrado que tienen una gran conexión al trabajar juntos por un mundo mejor.
Incluso en cuestiones estéticas están conectados, como usar atuendos similares para uno de sus últimos compromisos como parte de la familia real británica.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Como invitados de honor al festival de música Mountbatten, Meghan y Harry escogieron el color rojo como manera de combinar sus looks. Meghan Markle, siempre elegante, deslumbró con un vestido carnesí total, adornado con una capa que le daba el perfecto toque dramático.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. #MFM2020 Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Harry, por su parte, lució regio con su uniforme de la milicia de gala, con una chamarra de vestir roja y adornada con las medallas que consiguió durante sus años de servicio.
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
En los post compartidos por la cuenta oficial de la pareja, escribieron "Esta noche, el duque y la duquesa de Sussex asistieron al festival anual de música Mountbatten en el Royal Albert Hall, con motivo del 75 aniversario del fin de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y el 80 aniversario de la formación de los comandos británicos".
"El duque, que es el Capitán General de los Royal Marines, se unió a veteranos, sirviendo a miembros, músicos de clase mundial, compositores y directores de las bandas en masa de los Royal Marines de Su Majestad para ayudar a recaudar fondos en nombre de la Royal Marines Charity".
Una pareja que juntos quieren inundar al mundo con su amor.