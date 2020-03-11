Selena Quintanilla deslumbra en la portada de la próxima edición especial de la revista People
La "Reina del Tex-Mex" sigue inspirando a millones de personas.
El próximo 31 de marzo se cumplen los 25 años de la muerte de Selena Quintanilla y, pese al pasar del tiempo, la artista sigue siendo admirada por millones de personas en el mundo, incluyendo a quien fue su esposo, Chris Pérez, exintegrante de Los Dinos.
La “Reina del Tex-Mex” será la imagen de la portada de la revista People en Español en su próxima edición espacial y el guitarrista mostró el orgullo que siente por quien fue su esposa.
Viudo de Selena Quintanilla mostró su orgullo por la cantante
"Estoy tan orgulloso de todo lo que todavía haces y de todo lo que representas", escribió Pérez junto a la portada de la revista que muestra a Quintanilla con una blusa amarilla de mangas anchas, un estilo icónico de la celebridad.
Además, luego de la petición del público anglosajón, Pérez anunció que también saldrá una versión en inglés de la revista.
“Desde ayer, muchos de ustedes preguntaron sobre una versión en inglés… Tengo el honor de compartir las noticias sobre esta Edición Conmemorativa de Selena en la portada de la revista @people (versión en inglés). Hoy, nada me enorgullece más que dejar que el mundo entero sepa cuán verdaderamente especial fue y sigue siendo. 25 años después, ella sigue siendo una inspiración para millones de personas en todo el mundo y estoy eternamente agradecida de haberla conocido y haber sido parte de su viaje”, escribió en Instagram.
Agradeció a la revista y anunció que estará disponible el próximo 13 de marzo.
“Gracias, People Magazine por honrar a Selena y su legado, y por incluirme en este número. La revista llegará a los stands el viernes 13 de marzo”, detalló.