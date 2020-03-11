El adorable gesto del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle con el que demuestran ser felices lejos de la realeza
En abril comenzarán una nueva vida
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están cada vez más cerca de finalizar sus deberes con la realeza. El próximo 31 de marzo le dirán adiós a sus antiguas vidas y le darán la bienvenida a una realidad más independiente y más en control de ellos mismos.
La pareja está en Londres desde hace varios días y participó en varios eventos privados y públicos relacionados a la Familia Real, como el Commonwealth Service, que se llevó a cabo en la Abadía de Westminster, reunión a la que asistió la reina Isabel, el príncipe Carlos y por supuesto, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, más felices que nunca
Este encuentro al parecer fue muy empático entre todos, a pesar del shock que significó la decisión de Harry se separarse de su familia y de sus deberes reales.
Pero los duques de Sussex demostraron que están más que felices y contentos por su nueva vida juntos con un gesto que compartieron en Instagram.
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
Harry y Meghan sostuvieron una reunión con jóvenes líderes del Queen's Commonwealth Trust, donde resaltaron la importancia de los jóvenes para lograr grandes cambios positivos en el mundo.
Y en una de las fotos que publicaron del encuentro en su perfil de Instagram @sussexyoral, Meghan y Harry compartieron un momento entre risas que, sin duda, proyecta la felicidad que están viviendo en este momento de sus vidas.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. #MFM2020 Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Al retirarse de la realeza, Meghan Markle probablemente seguirá trabajando con fundaciones y organizaciones de ayuda y apoyo a la mujer, ya que para ella es muy importante empoderar a la mujer para que sea fuerte e independiente.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton