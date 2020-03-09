Katy Perry compartió un desgarrador mensaje luego de la muerte de su abuela
La cantante celebró todos los momentos felices que vivió junto a su abuela
Luego de anunciar al mundo su embarazo, Katy Perry pasó de a alegría a la tristeza. Su abuela falleció en días pasados y la cantante está destrozada.
Reveló la noticia con un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta Instagram, acompañado de varias imágenes al lado de su abuela, con la que se notaba tenía una gran conexión.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
"No sé cuándo un alma entra en un vehículo nuevo, pero si hay una vida futura en la que hay una sala de espera del ir y venir, mi mente se pregunta si el alma que está esperando entrar en mi mundo recibirá un beso en la frente de mi dulce abuela que partió de esta tierra ayer. Mi corazón lo espera así".
La cantante siguió escribiendo "Si ella es capaz de hablar con el alma mientras espera, la conversación probablemente incluiría "¿estás seguro de que quieres elegir este grupo salvaje?" Definitivamente habría algo de sarcasmo, una broma ingeniosa o dos … para ser honesta, la abuela probablemente tenía una copa de su vino favorito listo a su llegada a esta vida después de la muerte, y un look de moda, joyas incluidas, naturalmente".
Katy atribuye a su abuela el hecho de ser una mejor persona "Mucho de lo que soy es por mi padre… y él es por ella. Ella comenzó todo, como solía recordarnos y estoy muy agradecida de que lo haya hecho!".