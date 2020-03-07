Ben Affleck y Ana de Armas fueron captados juntos en Cuba
Se veían muy sonrientes
Ben Affleck está viviendo una de las mejores etapas en su vida, después de pasar duros momentos en 2019 donde ingresó a rehabilitación por alcoholismo. Ahora, superado ese capítulo en su vida, está lleno de proyectos y cada día más saludable.
Ahora, el actor de 47 años fue captado junto a Ana de Armas en Cuba, país natal de la actriz. Ambos acaban de rodar la película Knives Out y parece que después de la película, su unión persiste.
Ben Affleck y Ana de Armas juntos cenando en Cuba
Los actores estaban cenando en La Habana y se veían muy sonrientes en la calle, lo que podría dar pie a que se originaran rumores de romance.
Los fanáticos por supuesto asediaron a las celebridades, quienes le pidieron varios fotos en el restaurante donde cenaron.
En otras fotografías, se ve a Ana de Armas y a Ben Affleck paseado en las calles de Cuba muy contentos y compartiendo con los fanáticos que se encontraban en el camino.
No es la primera vez que ambos comparten juntos fuera del set de grabación, por lo que podría significar dos cosas: que están formando una fuerte amistad o que están explorando iniciar una relación.
