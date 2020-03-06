Estás viendo:

Billy Porter interpretará a un hada madrina sin género definido en nueva versión de Cenicienta

Aseguró que la magia no tiene género.

Por Rosa Alejandra Silva

Billy Porter será el encargado de encarnar al hada madrina en la nueva versión de la Cenicienta live action de Sony y el mismo actor aseguró que su personaje no tendré un género definido.

El galardonado actor, famoso por sus papeles en Pose, American Horror Story y Kinky Boots, así como por sus reconocidos atuendos en alfombras rojas, interpretará al personaje diciendo que "la magia no tiene género".

La película, que según los informes, comenzó a filmarse el mes pasado, tiene un reparto lleno de estrellas junto a Porter e incluye a Camilla Cabello como Cenicienta, Idena Menzel como la madrastra de Cenicienta y Pierce Brosnan como el rey.

Billy Porter aseguró que nueva Cenicienta es dirigida a nuevas generaciones

En declaraciones a CBS News sobre el papel, Porter calificó a su personaje como "profundo" y "poderoso".

“Me sorprendió cuando estaba en el set la semana pasada que cuán profundo es que estoy jugando al Hada Madrina” dijo.

Aseguró que su interpretación está dirigida a las nuevas generaciones, sin que esto deje de ser un cuento de hadas.

“La magia no tiene género. Estamos presentando a este personaje sin género, al menos así es como lo estoy interpretando, y es realmente poderoso. Sabes, este es un clásico. Es un cuento de hadas clásico para una nueva generación”, manifestó.

“Creo que la nueva generación está realmente lista. Los niños están listos, son los adultos los que están desacelerando las cosas”, detalló.

Porter es perfecto para el papel, ya que el actor y músico ha hecho olas al desafiar a los estereotipos en los últimos años.

La estrella de Broadway ha usado atuendos increíbles y audaces en muchos eventos de alto perfil, en un intento por hacer que la sociedad sea más receptiva.

