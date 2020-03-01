La reina Isabel ya consiguió un reemplazo para el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle
La reina al parecer tiene todo bien controlado
Desde el momento que el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle decidieron renunciar a sus deberes con la realeza, las cosas han estado un poco de cabeza en la familia real. La reina Isabel, sin perder un momento, ya está buscando solucionar todo.
La reina, sin perder un momento y dando su apoyo a la salida de Harry y Meghan, ya tiene en mente dos miembros de la familia que podrían reemplazarlos de sus tareas oficiales y visitas.
¿Quiénes serán los reemplazos de Harry y Meghan?
Acorde a un informe de Page Six, ella ha elegido a sus nietas, las princesas Beatrice y Eugenie, para que se encarguen de asistir a más funciones de la realeza y llevar a cabo tareas en su nombre.
This afternoon, Princess Beatrice and @princesseugenie joined The Queen, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent to welcome the 8,000+ guests who were invited to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party as way to say 'thank you' for the work they've done in their community.
"Su Majestad cree que sus nietas deberían asistir a más eventos reales y llevar a cabo más tareas", dijo un cortesano al Daily Mail.
I'm so proud to be part of #TOGETHERBAND I chose Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth because I believe that everyone in the world deserves to be free from slavery and that all people have the right to their own future. Through my work with TASC I've seen the incredible power of what can be achieved when people support and uplift each other. With #TOGETHERBAND we have the opportunity to create great change and I hope we can all join forces to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Según los informes, el príncipe Carlos está totalmente de acuerdo con la decisión a pesar de su deseo de un grupo de miembros de la realeza que trabaje más "adelgazado". Lo más probable es que él sepa cuán abrumados están todos, y que tener a la Princesa Beatrice y a la Princesa Eugenia al frente ayudará enormemente a la familia.
