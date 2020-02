Hilary Duff lleva un mini vestido floreado perfecto para deslumbrar en primavera

View this post on Instagram

You should tune into @TheTalkCBS (1pm PT/2pm ET) today! I am so excited to be announcing a special month long challenge, for something I’m really passionate about. All through March, for every product purchased through VeedaUSA.com, we will match it with an equal donation to a woman in need…Period Poverty here in the US is unfortunately very real and every woman and girl should have the RIGHT to natural fem care 💪🏻 Plus! 10% off with code VEEDAGIVES 😉