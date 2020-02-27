La reina Isabel está "decepcionada" de Meghan y Harry por como han tratado su salida de la realeza
Meghan y Harry siguen enfocados en su independencia
Las cosas no parecen mejorar dentro de la familia real británica. Luego de que todo pareciera en calma, tras la renuncia del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle a sus deberes reales, una nueva declaración de la reina Isabel pone todo de cabeza.
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
Recordemos que, dado que Meghan y Harry dejaron sus deberes reales de alto rango, ya no podrán usar de nuevo el término 'Sussex Royal'. Esto significa que todas sus aplicaciones de marcas registradas, el reciente rediseño de su sitio web, su mercancía y, su identificador de Instagram, tendrán que cambiar.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
En respuesta al rechazo de la marca registrada, Meghan y Harry emitieron una declaración en su sitio web. Ellos escribieron: "Si bien el duque y la duquesa se centran en los planes para establecer una nueva organización sin fines de lucro, dadas las reglas específicas del gobierno del Reino Unido que rodean el uso de la palabra 'Royal', se ha acordado que su organización sin fines de lucro no utilizará el nombre 'Sussex Royal' o cualquier otra iteración de 'Royal"".
Resulta que la respuesta pública de Meghan y Harry a las noticias enojó a la Reina. "Está tan decepcionada de que su propio nieto acumule tanta vergüenza en la monarquía y atraiga toda esta atención no deseada a su familia en el peor momento posible", dijo una fuente a la revista Us Weekly.
Todo parece indicar que las tensiones entre Meghan, Harry y la Reina siguen en su punto máximo.