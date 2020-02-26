Nuevo acercamiento del príncipe Harry y Meghan a la Famila Real: asistirán a la boda de la princesa Beatriz
Muchas han sido las especulaciones sobre la relación del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle con la Familia Real después de anunciar su alejamiento de la realeza para vivir con su esposa e hijo y emprender sus proyectos propios.
Pero tal parece que las cosas están mejorando entre ellos, ya que fueron invitados a la boda de la princesa Beatriz, prima de Harry, informó en exclusiva el portal Page Six.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle asistirán a una boda de la realeza
“Por supuesto, Harry y Meghan serán invitados [a la boda de Beatrice], pero depende de ellos si eligen asistir o no”, escribió el Daily Telegraph.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
La princesa Beatrice, hija del príncipe Andrew y Sara Ferguson, se casará el próximo 29 de mayo con su prometido Edoardo en The Chapel Royal, en una ceremonia que seguramente será espectacular y digna de la Familia Real.
Mientras tanto, el príncipe Harry dejó Canadá y está de visita en Escocia, cumpliendo con varios compromisos reales.
“El Duque de Sussex está en Escocia, uno de los destinos turísticos de más rápido crecimiento del mundo, para escuchar lo que están haciendo para poner la sostenibilidad a la vanguardia para proteger el medio ambiente y apoyar a las comunidades locales”, informaron en la cuenta en Instagram @sussexroyal.
Harry se reunió con representantes de la organización Travalyst, quienes tienen la misión de “crear una industria turística más sostenible”.
View this post on Instagram
In Scotland today, The Duke of Sussex and Travalyst have hosted a summit to launch their next phase of work, putting communities first, with a mission to create a more sustainable tourism industry. • “We are a coalition of partners with a shared goal to transform the future of tourism and travel for everyone – to give people access to better information and ensure the future development of tourism positively supports the destinations that the industry relies on, and that their communities depend on. We believe travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections and of new friendships.” – The Duke of Sussex Travalyst is working to build a future where people are able to take holidays and trips that have social, environmental and economic benefits to communities and destinations built in. There is an increasing desire for these types of trips – and we want to make them a reality for everyone. At today’s summit in Edinburgh, representatives from across the Scottish tourism sector discussed the need to encourage and incentivise sustainable practices across the supply chain, in a way that meets the needs of consumers who want more clarity on how to choose more sustainable options. Image © PA / SussexRoyal
“Somos una coalición de socios con el objetivo compartido de transformar el futuro del turismo y los viajes para todos: brindar a las personas acceso a una mejor información y garantizar que el desarrollo futuro del turismo respalde positivamente los destinos en los que la industria depende y que sus comunidades depender de. Creemos que viajar es algo bueno. Es el corazón de la experiencia humana, de las conexiones culturales y de las nuevas amistades”, expresó Harry en el acto.