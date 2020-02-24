Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry comenzaron a crear varias organizaciones benéficas en el mundo
Meghan y Harry están enfocados de hacer del mundo un lugar mejor
La mejor amiga de Meghan Markle ha comenzado a hacer planes para una serie de organizaciones benéficas internacionales en nombre de la duquesa y el príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
La estilista de moda Jessica Mulroney, cuyos hijos eran pajes y una niña de las flores en la boda de Harry y Meghan en 2018, registró el sitio web sussexglobalcharities.com el miércoles pasado a través de su organización benéfica Shoebox Project Foundation, que apoya a mujeres vulnerables.
View this post on Instagram
That’s a wrap. 10 weddings. 10 deserving couples. A crazy schedule but worth every minute, every smile and every tear. A project we poured our hearts into. Thank you to all who supported me along the way. I cannot wait to share these stories with you. Coming soon. ❤️ #idoredo #netflix #ctv
Se produce después de que al duque y a la duquesa se les dijo que ya no podrían usar su marca Sussex Royal cuando abandonen oficialmente la monarquía el próximo mes.
A principios de este año, The Mail on Sunday reveló cómo Andrew Meyer, gerente comercial de Meghan Markle en Estados Unidos, registró dos sitios web, archefoundation.com y archefoundation.org, el 23 de octubre de 2018, solo ocho días después de que Meghan revelara que estaba embarazada.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need. The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of “Together”, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. The cookbook showcases recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Their incredible stories and personal recipes placed “Together” on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist. Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world. Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless – the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance. Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings! Photo © PA / Hubb Kitchen / Jenny Zarin
En septiembre, renovó la marca registrada de The Tig, su blog de estilo de vida que se cerró en 2017.
Meghan y Harry, con su salida de la familia real, han dado varios pasos para su independencia económica, entre esos dar charlas en conferencias y hasta firmar contratos con Disney para varios proyectos.