El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tienen prohibido usar la marca ‘Sussex Royal’ por orden de la reina Isabel
Se complica su situación
La vida se torna cada vez más difícil para el príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle, después de haber anunciado su decisión de retirarse de la realeza y renunciar a sus privilegios para iniciar una vida alejada de la monarquía.
Ahora tampoco podrán usar como marca el ‘Sussex Royal’, nombre con el que pensaban trabajar y emprender varios proyectos.
“Después de largas y complejas conversaciones, se cree que la Reina y los altos funcionarios acordaron que ya no es sostenible que la pareja mantenga la palabra ‘real’ en su ‘marca’”, reseñó el diario británico Daily Mail sobre la situación de quienes fueran antes los duques de Sussex.
View this post on Instagram
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
El príncipe Harry y Meghan no podrán usar el ‘Sussex Royal’
Esto significaría un gran desafío para la pareja, padres de Archie de casi un año de edad, ya que tendrán que replantearse todo el trabajo y el nombre de su marca.
View this post on Instagram
#BREAKING The Queen has dealt a major blow to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex after Her Majesty ruled that the couple can no longer use their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand. According to reports in Wednesday’s Daily Mail, the couple will no longer be able to use the ‘royal’ name because such a sensitive word is not compatible with a commercial enterprise. (Source @royal.central ) . . . #queenelizabeth #megxit #princeharry #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #sussexroyal #royals #realeza #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals
Ya tenían una página web bajo el nombre de Sussex Royal, también su perfil de Instagram y hasta habían intentado registrar el nombre como marca comercial. También tendrán que reformular el nombre de su fundación benéfica.
Desde que se casaron, Harry y Meghan han mostrado una personalidad muy distinta al resto de los integrantes de la Familia Real. De hecho, hasta en redes sociales marcaron distancia, ya que crearon su propio perfil de Instagram @sussexroyal, en lugar de usar @kesingtonroyal, donde se muestran las novedades de la realeza.
View this post on Instagram
More information on Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals – – – It’s been announced that Harry and Meghan will no longer be able to use their “ Sussex royal “ branding after stepping down as working royals – – – After long discussions it has been agreed that the use of the word “ royal” in sussexroyal is no longer tenable – – – I have mixed feelings about this. First I want to say that I’m happy Harry and Meghan stepped down. They look happier in Canada so that’s a plus. But what I don’t like is how they can no longer use “ Sussex royal”. But Sarah and the others who are divorced or who are no longer working royals can still use theirs. I also don’t like how the royals never supported or defended them once. But they have/ had no problem defending William with his alleged affair, or Catherine’s botox or even Andrew being a rapist. This is what makes me not care for them. But anyway what are you thoughts about this? – – – – – – #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princeharry #dukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry
Actualmente, la pareja estableció residencia en Canadá desde finales de 2019, país donde también pasaron las fiestas navideñas. Aunque prometieron que seguirán trabajando entre Reino Unido y Estados Unidos.