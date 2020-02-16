Kate Middleton nos enseña cómo usar los skinny jeans para vernos estilizadas y disimular los rollitos en toda ocasión
Kate Middleton es una de las mujeres más queridas de Reino Unido. Es la duquesa de Cambridge, la esposa del príncipe William y, en el futuro, serán los próximos monarcas británicos.
En cada uno de los eventos oficiales, la madre de tres hijos y fotógrafa deslumbra con sus vestidos exclusivos, mostrando siempre una apariencia muy formal, cuidada hasta el último detalle.
Recientemente asistió a la gala de los premios BAFTA 2020 en Londres, con un impactante vestido blanco con aplicaciones doradas diseñado por Alexander McQueen, con el que se veía como toda una diosa.
Kate Middleton y sus skinny jeans
Pero Kate también ama la comodidad, así que en los eventos o actividades menos formales o al aire libre, ha sorprendido usando varios skinny jeans, sumándose a esta tendencia
La duquesa ha sabido combinarlos con los accesorios adecuados para darle un toque más formal o más espontáneo, dependiendo de la ocasión.
Durante una visita a Irlanda del Norte el pasado 12 de febrero, la duquesa usó una blusa con mangas largas y cuello alto en tono azul claro, con un skinny jean negro, con una chaqueta marrón y unas botas largas de cuero marrón.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit: @barbour jacket, @penelopechilvers boots and @catherinezoraida earrings. يبدو أن دوقة كامبريدج متجمدة من البرد حيث أرتدت جاكتين خلال زيارتها إلى مزرعة [آرك]. 😆 ارتدت دوقة كامبريدج سترة من علامة بربور ، "ديفينس – تم إطلاقها وإعادة إصدارها عدة مرات. تتميز سترة "دفينس" بتصميم خاص بالمرأة لضمان مظهرها الرائع أينما ذهبت. وهو مقاوم للماء ، مزود بجيوب الصدر وجيبين يدويين وجيب داخلي بسحاب. (١,٦٧٨.٦٤) ريال. تحت السترة ارتدت دوقة كامبريدج سترة "هوكر" باللون الزيتي ، ارتدته لأول مرة في يناير ٢٠٢٠. سترة ذات جودة عالية للرجال مبطنة تضمن دفء تنوعا وخفيفة الوزن حتى عندما تكون رطبة. يوجد جيبان بسحاب.( ٢٨٢,٠٨) ريال ارتدت الدوقة قميص جديد من جون لويس ، كورنفلور". مصنوع من الكشمير الخالص لإضفاء لمسة ناعمة للغاية.(٤٣٢,٥٨) ريال بالنسبة للاكسسورات ارتدت كيت أقراط ذهبية من كاثرين زوريدا ، "قولد فيرن" التي تبلغ (٨٠٢,٤٧) ريال واخيرًا ارتدت دوقة كامبريدج أحذيتها البوت من بينيلوب تشيلڤرز ، ارتدت كيت هذه الأحذية بينيلوب تشيلفر لعدة سنوات ، بما في ذلك خلال أيام دراستها الجامعية. (٢,٣١٠.١٤) ريال
En una situación más formal, puedes usar el mismo pantalón ajustado con botines negros y un blazer en tono neutro.
El mismo jean negro puede ser usado también en una ocasión informal con un suéter sencillo de lana y botas rústicas.
A finales de 2019, visitó una granja donde decoró árboles de Navidad con niños y llevó también su look más informal con skinny jeans y botas.
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
Kate Middleton desde siempre ha demostrado un gran carisma y un amor especial por la naturaleza, por lo que en sus ratos libres en familia con sus hijos, suele pasear por el bosque o el campo. Y claro, con skinny jeans.
👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.