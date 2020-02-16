Kate Middleton nos enseña cómo usar los skinny jeans para vernos estilizadas y disimular los rollitos en toda ocasión

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.