Estás viendo:

Kate Middleton obtendrá un título único cuando William herede el trono

Kate Middleton obtendrá un título único cuando William herede el trono

La duquesa de Cambridge es el miembro de la realeza más querido por el público

Por Levy Martínez

Los fanáticos de la realeza y expertos en la materia han especulado durante mucho tiempo sobre qué título obtendrá Kate Middleton una vez que su esposo, el Príncipe William, esté en el trono.

 

El título oficial de Kate será ‘Reina Consorte’, pero hay expertos reales que creen que la Duquesa de Cambridge se llamará Reina después de que William herede la corona.

¿Kate Middleton se convertirá en reina?

No hay duda de que el título oficial de Kate será Reina Consorte una vez que William herede la corona. Según Express, las expertas Zoe Burrell y Angela Mollard argumentan que los miembros de los medios la llamarán Reina Kate, un nombre que probablemente se mantendrá.

 

"Camilla será la reina consorte al igual que Kate en realidad, no se llamará Reina Camilla", explicó Mollard. "Sin embargo, creo que hay muchas más posibilidades de que bajo la moda casual llamemos a Kate, reina Kate o reina Catherine".

True, la hija de Khloé Kardashian demuestra su gran estilo con un look casual con chaqueta de jean

La pequeña de un año conquistó a todos en redes con este outfit.

Mollard agregó que Kate Middleton se habrá ganado ese apodo cuando William sea Rey, al menos en lo que respecta a la opinión pública. Basado en todo lo que la Duquesa de Cambridge ha hecho en la última década, es difícil argumentar en contra de eso.

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados