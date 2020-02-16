Kate Middleton obtendrá un título único cuando William herede el trono
La duquesa de Cambridge es el miembro de la realeza más querido por el público
Los fanáticos de la realeza y expertos en la materia han especulado durante mucho tiempo sobre qué título obtendrá Kate Middleton una vez que su esposo, el Príncipe William, esté en el trono.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland 🇮🇪 between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. #RoyalVisitIreland Photo © PA
El título oficial de Kate será ‘Reina Consorte’, pero hay expertos reales que creen que la Duquesa de Cambridge se llamará Reina después de que William herede la corona.
¿Kate Middleton se convertirá en reina?
No hay duda de que el título oficial de Kate será Reina Consorte una vez que William herede la corona. Según Express, las expertas Zoe Burrell y Angela Mollard argumentan que los miembros de los medios la llamarán Reina Kate, un nombre que probablemente se mantendrá.
View this post on Instagram
🎙️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey. It’s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years — visit the link in our bio to complete the survey 📋 and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
"Camilla será la reina consorte al igual que Kate en realidad, no se llamará Reina Camilla", explicó Mollard. "Sin embargo, creo que hay muchas más posibilidades de que bajo la moda casual llamemos a Kate, reina Kate o reina Catherine".
True, la hija de Khloé Kardashian demuestra su gran estilo con un look casual con chaqueta de jean
La pequeña de un año conquistó a todos en redes con este outfit.
Mollard agregó que Kate Middleton se habrá ganado ese apodo cuando William sea Rey, al menos en lo que respecta a la opinión pública. Basado en todo lo que la Duquesa de Cambridge ha hecho en la última década, es difícil argumentar en contra de eso.