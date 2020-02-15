4 formas en las que Kate Middleton ha llevado las botas y ha impuesto moda
Kate Middleton tiene un estilo que todas amamos.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, tiene un gran estilo y se ha convertido en un icono de la moda, ganándose la admiración de las mujeres en el mundo.
Kate impone moda y tendencias, y este año nos ha enseñado muchas maneras de lucir botas, ya sean cortas o maxi, de la mejor manera, y la más elegante.
Maxi botas con faldas
La duquesa ha demostrado que llevar falda con maxi botas es la mejor manera para lucir glamorosas y con mucho estilo.
Esto no solo te dará un look increíble, también te hará sentir cómoda a cualquier parte en la que vayas.
Botas con jeans
Kate llevó unas botas cortas con jeans y sin duda es la mejor opción si vas a un lugar con césped, pues irás cómoda y te verás increíble.
Botas largas con leggins
Las botas largas en tono marrón con leggins negros son uno de los looks que la esposa del príncipe William ha llevado a la perfección para uno de sus compromisos en los que no debía ir tan formal.
Botas cortas
Las botas cortas en tono negro son una gran opción para lucir muy elegantes, especialmente si lo combinas con un jean del mismo color y un maxi abrigo, como lo ha llevado Kate.
