4 formas en las que Kate Middleton ha llevado las botas y ha impuesto moda

Kate Middleton tiene un estilo que todas amamos.

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, tiene un gran estilo y se ha convertido en un icono de la moda, ganándose la admiración de las mujeres en el mundo.

Kate impone moda y tendencias, y este año nos ha enseñado muchas maneras de lucir botas, ya sean cortas o maxi, de la mejor manera, y la más elegante.

Las formas en las que Kate Middleton ha llevado las botas y ha impuesto moda

Maxi botas con faldas

La duquesa ha demostrado que llevar falda con maxi botas es la mejor manera para lucir glamorosas y con mucho estilo.

Esto no solo te dará un look increíble, también te hará sentir cómoda a cualquier parte en la que vayas.

 

View this post on Instagram

Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 

Botas con jeans

Kate llevó unas botas cortas con jeans y sin duda es la mejor opción si vas a un lugar con césped, pues irás cómoda y te verás increíble.

Botas largas con leggins

Las botas largas en tono marrón con leggins negros son uno de los looks que la esposa del príncipe William ha llevado a la perfección para uno de sus compromisos en los que no debía ir tan formal.

Botas cortas 

Las botas cortas en tono negro son una gran opción para lucir muy elegantes, especialmente si lo combinas con un jean del mismo color y un maxi abrigo, como lo ha llevado Kate.

 

