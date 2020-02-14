El doloroso mensaje de la esposa de Kobe Bryant en el Día del Amor: "Siempre serán mi Valentín"
La pareja tenía más de 20 años juntos.
Luego de la terrible partida de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi, el corazón de Vanessa Bryant está profundamente roto, especialmente en su primer Día de San Valentín sin su esposo e hija. La esposa del deportista fallecido conmovió a sus seguidores con un mensaje en el que manifestó lo mucho que extraña a sus seres queridos en esta celebración.
No ha pasado ni un mes desde la trágica muerte de la leyenda de los Lakers de Los Ángeles y su hija de 13 años, Gianna, en un accidente de helicóptero el pasado 26 de enero.
“Te extraño mucho”: Esposa de Kobe Bryant publica conmovedor mensaje
Vanessa Bryant busca consuelo en los recuerdos de Kobe y su hija Gianna.
Ahora ha llegado la primera celebración sin ellos y es desgarradora para Vanessa.
Kobe Bryant adoraba pasar San Valentín junto a su familia
La mujer de 37 años usó su Instagram este 14 de febrero para revelar que el Día de San Valentín era la fiesta favorita de Kobe, y reiteró lo mucho que lo extraña.
La pareja se acercaba a los 20 años de matrimonio en 2021, por lo que fueron muchas las celebraciones románticas que Vanessa vivió junto a Kobe en San Valentín.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
La madre y esposa compartió una foto sentada en el regazo de Kobe. Se la ve mirando a la cámara con una gran y brillante sonrisa, mientras él le da un beso en la mejilla.
“Siempre serás mi Valentín , te amo mucho. Te extraño mucho en tu celebración favorita. Te amo por siempre. Besos para ti y Gigi en el cielo. Feliz día de San Valentín, mis bebés. Con todo mi amor, tu boo-boo ", escribió en el pie de foto.
Debajo de la foto, Vanessa incluyó la letra de "Tell Him" de Lauryn Hill mientras sonaba la canción.