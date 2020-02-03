El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle fuera de la realeza será en un reality

View this post on Instagram

Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official). • Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi 🇲🇼. • Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda 🇷🇼 and India 🇮🇳 , to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school. These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons…. • As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all. Image © World Vision / PA / @mynamahila / SussexRoyal