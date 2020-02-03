El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle fuera de la realeza será en un reality
La duquesa de Sussex espera volver a la actuación
Puede que no sea Hollywood, pero es un comienzo. El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle después de salir de la realeza, aunque a tiempo parcial, será un reality show canadiense sobre segundas bodas, según informó The Post.
View this post on Instagram
Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official). • Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi 🇲🇼. • Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda 🇷🇼 and India 🇮🇳 , to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school. These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons…. • As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all. Image © World Vision / PA / @mynamahila / SussexRoyal
Markle, de 38 años, hará múltiples apariciones en "I Do, Redo", uniéndose a su mejor amiga, la estilista de bodas de Toronto Jessica Mulroney, quien es la estrella del próximo show de Netflix, según una fuente cercana al equipo de producción.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period. The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals. Image © SussexRoyal
Sus apariciones serán "esporádicas", según la fuente, quien no dijo si Markle recibirá un pago.
Thalia muestra sus uñas ‘all black’ y desde ya lo queremos en las nuestras
Thalia siempre impone modas
La escala de la Unión para un papel de invitado en la televisión canadiense es de 588 dólares por día, lo que podría impulsar el esfuerzo recientemente anunciado del ex duque y duquesa de Sussex para convertirse en "financieramente independientes".
La serie de 10 partes "revisa los desastres de la boda por primera vez antes de volver a hacer los sueños de boda de 10 parejas devotas", según un comunicado de prensa.
Meghan Markle, una vez divorciada y ahora casada con su propio príncipe, ciertamente tiene el currículum para ayudar a las novias a volver a casarse con sus Príncipes Encantos en las bodas de sus sueños.