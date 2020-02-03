Estás viendo:

El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle fuera de la realeza será en un reality

El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle fuera de la realeza será en un reality

La duquesa de Sussex espera volver a la actuación

Por agonzalez

Puede que no sea Hollywood, pero es un comienzo. El primer trabajo de Meghan Markle después de salir de la realeza, aunque a tiempo parcial, será un reality show canadiense sobre segundas bodas, según informó The Post.

View this post on Instagram

Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official). • Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi 🇲🇼. • Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda 🇷🇼 and India 🇮🇳 , to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school. These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons…. • As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all. Image © World Vision / PA / @mynamahila / SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

Markle, de 38 años, hará múltiples apariciones en "I Do, Redo", uniéndose a su mejor amiga, la estilista de bodas de Toronto Jessica Mulroney, quien es la estrella del próximo show de Netflix, según una fuente cercana al equipo de producción.

 

Sus apariciones serán "esporádicas", según la fuente, quien no dijo si Markle recibirá un pago.

Thalia muestra sus uñas ‘all black’ y desde ya lo queremos en las nuestras

Thalia siempre impone modas

 

La escala de la Unión para un papel de invitado en la televisión canadiense es de 588 dólares por día, lo que podría impulsar el esfuerzo recientemente anunciado del ex duque y duquesa de Sussex para convertirse en "financieramente independientes".

La serie de 10 partes "revisa los desastres de la boda por primera vez antes de volver a hacer los sueños de boda de 10 parejas devotas", según un comunicado de prensa.

Meghan Markle, una vez divorciada y ahora casada con su propio príncipe, ciertamente tiene el currículum para ayudar a las novias a volver a casarse con sus Príncipes Encantos en las bodas de sus sueños.

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados