El extraño título que recibirá la princesa Charlotte cuando William sea rey
La pequeña se prepara para un gran puesto cuando su padre sea Rey
Como cuarta en la línea al trono, la princesa Charlotte probablemente nunca heredará la corona. Pero cuando su padre, el Príncipe William, se convierte en el Rey del Reino Unido, podría recibir un título completamente nuevo.
Este será el título de la princesa Charlotte cuando William sea rey
En la familia real, a la hija mayor del monarca reinante generalmente se le da el título de Su Alteza Real La Princesa Real. Este es un título que actualmente posee la princesa Anne, la hija mayor (y única) de la reina Isabel.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Cuando William tome su lugar al frente de la monarquía, Charlotte probablemente recibirá este título. En el caso de que eso ocurra, Charlotte será conocida como La Princesa Real.
Dado que la Princesa Charlotte es la cuarta en la línea del trono, es poco probable que alguna vez herede la corona. La única forma de que eso suceda es si su hermano mayor, el Príncipe George, abdica o una tragedia le sucede a la familia.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle no podrían pagar su millonaria mansión, afirman fuentes
Hay problemas con la independencia económica
Según Express, es poco probable que Anne renuncie a su título como Su Alteza Real La Princesa Real. Si Anne todavía está viva cuando William toma el trono, existe la posibilidad de que a la pequeña no se le otorgue el título.