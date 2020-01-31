Kate Middleton levanta preocupación entre los seguidores de la realeza por verse "cansada y triste"
La duquesa de Cambridge puede que no haya aceptado del todo la salida de Meghan y Harry
Seguidores de la realeza y personas cercanas a la familia real han expresado su preocupación por Kate Middleton ya que, en los últimos días, se le ha visto "cansada y triste" durante una reciente aparición real.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark today’s UK-Africa 🇬🇧🌍 Investment Summit. At the reception The Duke spoke of his love of Africa, saying: • “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. • It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. • And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.” • Today’s Summit brought together Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high-profile UK and African businesses to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa. Earlier in the day The Duke held audiences with President @nakufoaddo 🇬🇭 of Ghana and President @PaulKagame 🇷🇼 of Rwanda at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were joined at this evening's reception by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Countess was also celebrating her birthday today — Happy Birthday! Take a look at our Story 📱 to see more from behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace. #InvestinAfrica
La duquesa de Cambridge organizó un evento junto a su esposo, el príncipe William, en el Palacio de Buckingham para líderes mundiales de África, donde los fanáticos dicen que se veía abatida.
Un video de la madre de tres, muestra su saludo a un líder sonriendo, pero su sonrisa rápidamente se convirtió en una mirada de tristeza, que los fanáticos han comentado desde entonces.
Un partidario real escribió: "Algo profundamente preocupante para Kate Middleton y me encantaría saber de qué se trata". Otro agregó: “Los medios están demasiado centrados en Meghan Markle para darse cuenta de que Kate está luchando". Un tercero intervino: "Imagínese si una cámara atrapa a Meghan Markle dándole esa mirada a alguien".
La noticia llega después de un informe de que el traslado del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle a Canadá la ha afectado bastante, debido a su cercanía con el príncipe Harry y la mejora en su relación con Meghan.
Puede que la futura reina solo necesite algunos días para acostumbrarse a la nueva dinámica y de seguro su relación con Harry y Meghan seguirá es muy buenos términos.