El palacio real prepara un refugio para la vuelta de Meghan y Harry al Reino Unido
La pareja no ha sido bienvenida en Canadá
Los preocupados miembros de la realeza están preparando un posible refugio en el Reino Unido para el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, temiendo que sean tan "frágiles" después de Megxit que puedan regresar corriendo a Gran Bretaña, según un informe el domingo.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
"El palacio está muy preocupado por los duques de Sussex, porque son vulnerables fuera del abrazo de la familia", dijo una fuente cercana a la casa real al Sunday Times de Londres. "Están haciendo planes de contingencia en caso de que los Sussex se den vuelta de repente y digan: "¿Podemos volver bajo su ala?".
El padre de Harry, heredero del trono, el príncipe Carlos, y su hermano, el príncipe William, están "hablando con Harry y Meghan" para ver si quieren regresar, y subrayaron que la pareja aún estaría libre de deberes reales, dijo la fuente.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
"Los llaman por teléfono e intentan hablar con ellos y le extienden una mano amiga", dijo la fuente sobre sus intentos de "reconstruir la relación" en medio de las preocupaciones por la severa tensión que Harry padece.
Los expertos creen que los planes del duque y la duquesa de Sussex se "desintegraron "por la reacción violenta contra Megxit, así como por el intenso escrutinio mediático que enfrentan en su hogar actual en la isla de Vancouver en Canadá”.