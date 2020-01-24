Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry luchan por mantener su marca Sussex Royal ante una queja por su uso
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ahora se enfrentan a un nuevo desafío después de abandonar la Familia Real y vivir bajo sus propios medios en Canadá.
La pareja tenía varios planes al registrar su marca Sussex Royal, pero al parecer fue bloqueada luego de una queja de un médico australiano, informó el medio británico The Sun, citado por Express.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tienen problemas con su marca Sussex Royal
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Esto representa una humillación para la pareja que perteneció a la realeza, ya que con esa marca comenzarían varios proyectos y ahora están envueltos en esta disputa legal.
Los informes afirman que la pareja quiere tratar de mantener el aspecto "real" de la marca. Pero los expertos dicen que esto podría valer miles de millones.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
Si deciden hacerle frente a la queja del médico por la marca Sussex Royal, entonces tendrán que pagar una fortuna para impugnar el proceso a través del sistema judicial.
Lee Curtis, abogado de marcas registradas y socio de la firma de abogados especializada HGF, dijo: “Presentar un aviso de oposición amenazada es relativamente fácil y se puede hacer en línea de forma gratuita".
In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub – a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ – a local masterchef winner – which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics – supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions – who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
"En este momento, la oposición amenazada retrasa el progreso de la solicitud de Sussex Royal en al menos un mes, pero si finalmente se presenta una oposición formal, esto implicará el pago de una tarifa de oposición, la redacción de los motivos formales de oposición y la presentación de pruebas y presentaciones legales en apoyo de la oposición", explicó el especialista a Express.
"Toda la oposición podría tomar al menos un año para llegar a una decisión y, por lo tanto, no es una acción iniciada a la ligera con una posible adjudicación de costos contra la parte perdedora.
Así que, por el momento, la pareja tendrá que esperar un buen rato para poder utilizar su marca Sussex Royal.