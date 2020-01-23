Kate Middleton nos enseña cómo llevar los pantalones acampanados este 2020

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday on 21st January, The Duchess of Cambridge launched #5BigQuestions 📋 on the under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. She visited at the MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum and played with little children.✨ • 📸: Twitter & @KensingtonRoyal #TheDuchessOfCambridge#CatherineElizabeth #CambridgeFamily#KateMiddleton #KateOfCambridge#CatherineElizabethMiddleton #BritishRoyalFamily#BritishRoyals