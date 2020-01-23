Kate Middleton nos enseña cómo llevar los pantalones acampanados este 2020
La duquesa comenzó el año imponiendo tendencias.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha sorprendido con uno de sus más recientes looks con el que ha confirmado que los pantalones acampanados han vuelto en este 2020.
La esposa del príncipe William nos mostró la mejor manera de usarlos durante un almuerzo al que acudió en el Thinktank Bham Science Museum el pasado martes.
Kate lució hermosa con unos pantalones acampanados negros de tiro alto, perfectos además para quienes quieren ocultar los rollitos de la cintura.
Su increíble look lo completó con una blusa en tonos verde y azul turquesa manga larga y con lazo en el cuello, un estilo que siempre la ha caracterizado, y unos tacones en un tono azul marino.
Este tipo de pantalones estiliza la figura tanto a las mujeres altas como a las pequeñas, pues hace lucir las piernas más largas y te da una silueta mucho más delgada.
Su cabello lo llevó suelto como siempre y se vio tan elegante y hermosa como siempre, dando clases de estilo, como acostumbra a hacerlo.
Así que si quieres estilizar tu figura y ocultar los rollitos este look de Kate es ideal para ti, y no solo lucirás en tendencia, también deslumbrarás y te verás hermosa.