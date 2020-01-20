Un emotivo Harry rompe el silencio y explica las razones por la que se alejó de la realeza
El príncipe Harry dejó claro que está protegiendo a su familia.
El príncipe Harry participó este domingo en un evento benéfico en Londres y sorprendió al público al romper el silencio y hablar por primera vez sobre las razones por las que se alejó de la realeza.
“Antes de empezar, quisiera decir que me imagino lo que habrán escuchado o tal vez leído en las pasadas semanas. Entonces, quiero que escuchen mi verdad, hasta donde puedo compartir. Y no como príncipe, o duque, sino como Harry, la misma persona que han visto crecer durante los pasados 35 años, pero con una perspectiva más clara", dijo el hijo menor de la princesa Diana.
Explicó que no fue una decisión tomada a la ligera, y defendió a su esposa Meghan Markle de todos los ataques que ha recibido.
"Me entristece que llegáramos a esto, pero la decisión que tomamos, de retirarnos, no fue tomada a la ligera. Fueron muchos meses de conversaciones, tras muchos años enfrentar distintos desafíos. Espero que esto les ayude a comprender lo que he hecho, que es separar a mi familia de todo lo que he conocido, con tal de disfrutar de una vida más pacífica", explicó el príncipe Harry.
También reiteró que no se arrepiente de la decisión que acaba de tomar y expresó el profundo amor y respeto que tiene hacia su abuela, la reina.
"Sé que no siempre he hecho las cosas bien, pero en estos momentos, no había otra alternativa. Siempre tendré el mayor respeto por mi abuela, mi comandante en jefe", indicó.
