Este era el papel que tendría el príncipe Harry cuando William ocupara su puesto de Rey
Los hermanos siempre fueron muy unidos
El príncipe Harry siempre ha sido cercano a su hermano, el príncipe William, tanta era su conexión que en el momento que William asumiera su papel como monarca del Reino Unido, Harry tenía preparado el rol más importante de todas las personas a su lado.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Penny Junor, el autor de "Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son", dijo a la revista People que los asistentes reales esperaban que los hermanos trabajaran "hombro con hombro" cuando William asuma el trono en el futuro.
La pareja está lista para llevar una vida independiente
"Él [Harry] recogería las apariciones y trabajo para los que William no sería bueno. Serían complementarios y codo con codo a lo largo de sus vidas", dijo Junor a la revista. "Esa fue una imagen encantadora. Harry era el arma secreta, de verdad".
Desde que Harry y Meghan lanzaron su llamada bomba Megxit la semana pasada, la relación entre los hermanos ha alcanzado un "mínimo histórico", dijo el experto real Nick Bullen al portal Fox News.
"Todos a su alrededor están trabajando para tratar de reparar cosas", explicó Bullen, editor en jefe de True Royalty TV. "Las próximas semanas y meses serán fascinantes para cualquier persona interesada en la familia real".