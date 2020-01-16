Periódico de Canadá dice que Meghan y Harry no son bienvenidos en el país
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry planean vivir unos meses del año en Canadá
El periódico más grande de Canadá escribió en su editorial que el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle no son bienvenidos a vivir en el país porque es inconstitucional.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
En un editorial mordaz, The Globe and Mail dice que el plan de la pareja real de mudarse a tierras canadienses viola las leyes que mantienen al país una vez gobernado por los británicos a distancia de su monarquía madre al otro lado del océano.
"En respuesta al repentino anuncio de un plan vago y en evolución para que el duque y la duquesa de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y Meghan, se mudaran a Canadá sin dejar de ser parte de la familia real, la respuesta del gobierno de Trudeau debería ser simple y sucinta: no”, dice la editorial.
"Eres bienvenido a visitarnos, pero mientras seas miembro de la realeza, Canadá no puede permitirte que te quedes. Rompe un tabú constitucional tácito", dice.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Según el artículo, la migración planificada de Harry y Meghan en Canadá arruina la larga historia del país de separarse del sistema político británico. "La monarquía única [de Canadá], y su lugar delicado pero esencial en nuestro sistema constitucional, significa que un residente real, el Príncipe es el sexto en la línea de sucesión, no es algo que Canadá pueda permitir", dice.
El periódico Globe and Mail está impreso en cinco ciudades principales y es ampliamente considerado como el "periódico de registro" de Canadá.