Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry estarán separados hasta alcanzar acuerdos
El príncipe debe discutir asuntos con la reina.
El príncipe Harry no volará de regreso para unirse a Meghan Markle y Archie en Canadá, mientras continúa discutiendo los detalles del acuerdo del denominado 'Megxit' después de que se confirmara que los Sussex renunciarían a la realeza.
Harry se encuentra discutiendo con la reina Isabel, el príncipe Carlos y su hermano William los detalles de su separación de la realeza británica, sin embargo parece que seguirá activo con algunos trabajos propios de la corona.
Captan a Meghan Markle feliz y sonriente en Canadá después de renunciar a la realeza con el príncipe Harry
Están tranquilos con su decisión
En un video en la página de Instagram 'Sussex Royal' se reveló el poder que sus Juegos Invictus tenían para 'curar a las familias' después de que la Reina confirmó la noticia de la renuncia.
Meghan Markle se encuentra en Canadá junto a Archie
View this post on Instagram
Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
El duque de Sussex publicó el video para anunciar que la "historia continúa" con Dusseldorf en Alemania, como anfitrión de su competencia deportiva de caridad para veteranos heridos en 2022.
El lunes, la Reina reveló en una declaración profundamente personal que había acordado que Harry y Meghan comenzaran una “nueva vida” como familia “independiente”, un movimiento que se cree que Meghan.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
El padre de Meghan Markle atestiguará contra ella en un tribunal judicial
La duquesa de Sussex está en su lucha por apartarse de la familia real
Se espera que el príncipe Harry permanezca en el Reino Unido durante la próxima semana para resolver los detalles de este acuerdo sin precedentes con funcionarios en el Palacio de Buckingham antes de regresar para unirse a Meghan y Archie en Canadá.