4 momentos en los que Meghan Markle desafió a la reina Isabel y rompió las reglas
La duquesa de Sussex fue siempre una rebelde como la princesa Diana.
Los duques de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle sorprendieron al mundo y hasta a la propia reina Isabel II al anunciar el pasado miércoles que se desligaban de la realeza oficialmente en un comunicado.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A pesar del impacto que ha causado esta noticia, no es de extrañar por completo pues Meghan y Harry ya habían confesado lo mal que se sentían en la realeza y por eso decidieron pasar las fechas navideñas lejos por primera vez.
Y es que desde que Meghan llegó a la realeza rompió con algunas reglas de la realeza, al igual que lo hizo en su momento la princesa Diana, pues son mujeres independientes y poderosas que no se quieren regir por estrictas normas.
Los momentos en los que Meghan Markle desafió a la reina y rompió las reglas
Abrazar y besar a los fans
Una de las reglas de la realeza es ni siquiera tocar a los fanáticos, pero Meghan rompió con esta sagrada norma y en sus apariciones no solo abrazaba, sino que también besaba a los fans, rompiendo las barreras entre las personas comunes y la realeza.
“Today the royal couple — who spent the first day of their tour in Cape Town, where they gave powerful speeches, danced with locals and toured an historic area that was affected during Apartheid — headed to Monwabisi Beach in South Africa on Tuesday to see the work of Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities. @meghanmarkle_official Meghan dressed casually for the event, sporting a white button-down shirt that resembles an item from her Smart Works capsule collection, black jeans and her go-to Madewell denim jacket. She paired the look with tan woven leather flats from Brother Vellies.” 😍 (Source: people.com) #theroyals #royalfamily #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #capetown #royaltour #royaltourafrica
La primera en hacer esto fue la princesa Diana, así que Meghan y Harry siguieron su ejemplo.
Besar al príncipe Harry en público
Las muestras de cariño en público están prohibidas, de hecho nunca hemos visto ni al príncipe Carlos ni al príncipe William los hemos visto amorosos con sus esposas.
Pero, Meghan rompió esta regla y durante la premiación de un partido de polo por caridad, y besó al príncipe Harry, causando un gran escándalo.
A kiss for her prince! 😘 Proud wife Meghan rewards Harry with a peck on the lips after presenting the trophy to his winning team at the Sentebale Polo Cup. 💕 The Duchess of Sussex channeled 50s chic again as she arrived to cheer on Harry in a charity fundraising polo match in aid of children in Africa living with HIV and Aids. The couple arrived together on the red carpet for the match in aid of Harry's own charity, Sentebale, and posed with their arms around each other along with polo international Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina. Prince Harry’s Sentebale St Regis team eventually won the day 5-4 over Royal Salute, with the Prince scoring two goals. 🎉😍 The Duchess smiled as she watched her husband take part in the charity game. 💝 Absolutely lovely! CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock, dailymail.com
Baby Shower privado
Los baby shower en la realeza son completamente rechazados, y nunca nadie había tenido uno hasta que Meghan Markle realizó uno privado en Nueva York.
The Duchess Of Sussex In New York For Her Baby Shower !!! Meghan Wore @courréges Vintage Coat, The @lespecs Sunglasses, A Pretty @carolinaherrera Hand Bag, Possibly The @hm Jeans ( Re – Worn ), @stuartweitzman Pumps, @pippasmall Earrings, @barjewellery Bracelet, And Her @solange ‘Love’ Rings. I Think Meghan Looked So Glamorous In This Outfit. 💕
Nacimiento de su hijo Archie
Meghan rompió las reglas de la reina con su parto, pues generalmente dan a luz en los hospitales de confianza, pero no fue el caso de la duquesa, y aunque ella prefirió tenerlo en su hogar en Frogmore Cottage, terminó dando a luz en el hospital Frimley Park en Surrey, a diferencia de Kate y las mujeres de la realeza.
Además, presentó al pequeño Archie días después, y no de inmediato como sí lo hizo Kate Middleton con sus tres hijos.