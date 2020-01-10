Justin Bieber recibe crueles críticas tras confesar enfermedad y su esposa Hailey los pone en su lugar
El cantante se sinceró con los fans sobre su salud y recibió crueles ataques.
Justin Bieber confesó que sufría una grave enfermedad que lo ha afectado durante los últimos años.
Se trata de Lyme, enfermedad transmitida por las garrapatas, ocasionada por la bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
Esta es la razón por la que el cantante ha sido captado triste en los últimos años, y no se trataba de una depresión como decían los medios.
Muchos de sus fans e incluso artistas que han padecido esta terrible enfermedad como Avril Lavigne y Thalía se han solidarizado con el canadiense, pero otros, lo han atacado con crueles críticas que han demostrado lo peor de la sociedad.
Afortunadamente, Justin tiene quién lo defienda, y es su esposa, Hailey Baldwin, quien a través de su Twitter envió un poderoso mensaje para defenderlo y hacer reflexionar a aquellos que lo atacan por su enfermedad.
El mensaje de Hailey Baldwin para quienes critican a Justin Bieber por su enfermedad
“Para aquellos que intentan minimizar la gravedad de la enfermedad de Lyme. Por favor, investiguen y escuchen las historias de personas que han sufrido durante años. Burlarse y menospreciar una enfermedad que no entiendes nunca es el camino, todo lo que se necesita es educarte a ti mismo”, fue el contundente mensaje de Hailey.
For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.
Precisamente ha sido ella quien ha estado a su lado, apoyándolo en todo momento y ayudándolo a superar la terrible enfermedad.