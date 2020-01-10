Estás viendo:

Justin Bieber recibe crueles críticas tras confesar enfermedad y su esposa Hailey los pone en su lugar

El cantante se sinceró con los fans sobre su salud y recibió crueles ataques.

Por Roxana Peña

Justin Bieber confesó que sufría una grave enfermedad que lo ha afectado durante los últimos años.

Se trata de Lyme, enfermedad transmitida por las garrapatas, ocasionada por la bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi.

Esta es la razón por la que el cantante ha sido captado triste en los últimos años, y no se trataba de una depresión como decían los medios.

Muchos de sus fans e incluso artistas que han padecido esta terrible enfermedad como Avril Lavigne y Thalía se han solidarizado con el canadiense, pero otros, lo han atacado con crueles críticas que han demostrado lo peor de la sociedad.

Afortunadamente, Justin tiene quién lo defienda, y es su esposa, Hailey Baldwin, quien a través de su Twitter envió un poderoso mensaje para defenderlo y hacer reflexionar a aquellos que lo atacan por su enfermedad.

El mensaje de Hailey Baldwin para quienes critican a Justin Bieber por su enfermedad

“Para aquellos que intentan minimizar la gravedad de la enfermedad de Lyme. Por favor, investiguen y escuchen las historias de personas que han sufrido durante años. Burlarse y menospreciar una enfermedad que no entiendes nunca es el camino, todo lo que se necesita es educarte a ti mismo”, fue el contundente mensaje de Hailey.

 

Precisamente ha sido ella quien ha estado a su lado, apoyándolo en todo momento y ayudándolo a superar la terrible enfermedad.

thankful for the love of my life

