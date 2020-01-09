Kate Middleton está de cumpleaños y hacemos un repaso por sus mejores looks
La duquesa cumple 38 años este jueves.
Kate Middleton, está de cumpleaños este jueves 9 de enero y a lo largo de los años en la realeza hemos podido ver su increíble transformación como toda una duquesa y futura reina.
El título que tendrá Kate Middleton cuando el príncipe Carlos sea rey
Hasta ahora Kate ha llevado el título de "Duquesa de Cambridge", pero eso cambiará.
La duquesa llega a sus 38 años y se ha convertido en un ejemplo de elegancia y estilo para las mujeres del mundo, y siempre nos inspira con sus buenas acciones a ser mejores.
Aunque tiene 3 hijos, los príncipes George, Louis, y la princesa Charlotte, la duquesa presume de una figura esbelta y siempre está dedicada a mostrar sus mejores looks en cada aparición.
Estos han sido los mejores looks de Kate Middleton
Vestido celeste de encaje
Uno de los looks más impactantes de la duquesa fue este vestido celeste de encaje con transparencias que la hizo lucir como toda una reina.
Además, completó su outfit con un hermoso sombrero y una flor del mismo color.
Vestido blanco de princesa
Kate siempre sabe cómo destacar en cada evento al que asiste, por lo que elige los mejores atuendos, como este hermoso vestido blanco de princesa que dejaba un hombro al descubierto y era ajustado en la cintura.
En la parte de abajo tenía una hermosa caída, luciendo como toda una princesa salida de un cuento de hadas junto al príncipe William.
Traje fucsia con medias negras
Kate Middleton ha lucido más hermosa que nunca con esta chaqueta fucsia y falda del mismo color, y complementó su look con unas medias negras y zapatos del mismo color.
Este traje es uno de los mejores looks que le hemos visto a la integrante de la realeza, incluso lo ha llevado en dos ocasiones, y es que está fabuloso.
Falda escocesa con suéter negro
Kate deslumbró con una falda escocesa larga que llevó con un suéter negro de mangas y botas negras, uno de sus mejores atuendos.
Vestido turquesa
En algunas oportunidades la duquesa ha optado por romper con las reglas de la realeza y mostrar sus piernas, como cuando llevó este vestido turquesa con mangas y falda plizada que llegaba arriba de las rodillas y le permitió presumir de sus tonificadas piernas.
Sin duda Kate Middleton ha crecido mucho durante sus años en la realeza y se ha convertido en una mujer segura y madre ejemplar.
