La última foto que la reina Isabel compartió de Meghan y Harry
La pareja decidió desligarse de la realeza
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron al mundo que se desligan de todos los asuntos oficiales de la realeza para buscar "dependencia económica", tomando por sorpresa a sus seguidores y quizás a los mismos miembros de la familia.
La reina Isabel, la monarca más longeva de la actualidad, puede que supiera la decisión previo a que fuera anunciada ya que un día antes había compartido una serie de fotografías de Meghan y Harry durante su visita a la casa presidencial en Canadá y a otros lugares históricos de dicha nación.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se desligan de manera oficial de la realeza
La pareja tomó por sorpresa al mundo con el anuncio
Esta fue la última foto que compartió la cuenta oficial de la reina en Instagram de la pareja, ahora fuera de la realeza, pero, acorde a sus palabras, siempre apoyando a la realeza en todos sus aspectos.
Meghan y Harry vivirán parte de su tiempo en América del Norte
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina" comienza el escrito con el que hicieron el anuncio, junto a una foto de la pareja.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Meghan y Harry señalaron "Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste. Ahora planeamos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando nuestro deber hacia La Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios".