Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron su primer compromiso oficial del 2020
La pareja pasó la Navidad alejados del resto de la familia
Se acabaron las vacaciones navideñas para Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, quienes ya confirmaron el que será su primer compromiso oficial del 2020.
View this post on Instagram
On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️ • Photo © PA / Alexi Lubomirski / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
La pareja real acaba de anunciar que su primer compromiso real de 2020 será el martes 7 de enero, cuando visitarán la Casa de Canadá en Londres. El duque y la duquesa de Sussex se reunirán con Janice Charette, Alta Comisionada en Canadá en el Reino Unido, así como con el personal "para agradecerles la cálida hospitalidad y el apoyo canadienses que recibieron durante su reciente estadía en Canadá".
Meghan, de 38 años, y Harry, de 35, también visitarán la Galería de Canadá y verán una exposición especial del artista indígena canadiense Skawennati y se reunirán con miembros del equipo de la Alta Comisión que trabajan en una variedad de sectores que apoyan la asociación entre Canadá y el Reino Unido.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
La pareja visitó anteriormente la Casa de Canadá en marzo de 2019, cuando celebraron el Día de la Commonwealth. En ese momento, Meghan estaba embarazada de su hijo Archie, que nació el 6 de mayo. La ex actriz llamó a Toronto su casa durante un año mientras filmaba el programa Suits.
El palacio confirmó que Meghan y el Príncipe Harry estaban "pasando tiempo privado en familia en Canadá" antes de Navidad. Luego, mientras salían de excursión el día de Año Nuevo, ayudaron a una joven pareja que luchaba con un selfie a tomarse una foto.