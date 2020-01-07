Critican a Meghan y al príncipe Harry por extravagante regalo a su hijo Archie
La pareja real sigue desatando la polémica.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry siguen causando polémica a pesar de estar lejos de Inglaterra.
Y es que recientemente una fuente cercana a la familia real reveló a la revista ‘Us Weekly’ cuáles fueron los regalos que Meghan y Harry le dieron al pequeño Archie por Navidad, y uno de ellos ha causado indignación en los fans.
“Archie recibió de Papá Noel libros, bloques de construcción de madera y una piscina de bolas. Los regalos extravagantes que no van con ellos”, dijo la fuente.
Y ha sido la piscina de bolas la que ha generado críticas en Gran Bretaña, pues consideran que esas “bolas están hechas de plástico, algo que choca con las declaraciones públicas de los duques en defensa del medio ambiente”.
Durante un debate del Canal 5 británico acusaron a los duques de “estar acabando con el planeta personalmente”, y también los criticaron por la cantidad de gérmenes que suelen tener este tipo de juguetes.
El pequeño hijo de Meghan y Harry está acostumbrado a recibir lujosos regalos, como el que le dio la actriz Priyanka Chopra cuando lo conoció, un soplador de burbujas de Tiffany & Co, elaborado en plata de ley, valorado en casi 400 euros.