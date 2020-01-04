Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ayudaron a una pareja de extraños a tomarse una selfie en Canadá
Son súper simpáticos.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry siempre demuestran lo espontáneos y sencillos que son a pesar de pertenecer a la realeza británica.
De hecho, pasaron las fiestas navideñas en Canadá, lejos de los paparazzis en Reino Unido, porque querían pasar un momento íntimo con su hijo Archie en su primera Navidad.
Pero durante un paseo en Año Nuevo en las montañas canadienses, tuvieron el gesto más simpático con una pareja de extraños.
El tierno gesto de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
"Hemos estado haciendo esta caminata el día de Año Nuevo durante los últimos dos años. Hicimos un pequeño picnic y estábamos terminando y tratando de tomarnos selfies con el lindo telón de fondo cuando una mujer se nos acercó y nos preguntó si queríamos que nos tomara una foto", Asymina Kantorowicz, de 29 años, le contó a la revista People.
"Ya habíamos notado al grupo antes, por lo demás estaba bastante aislado. Tenían dos perros con ellos y queríamos acariciar uno", agregó Kantorowicz.
Kantorowicz, que estaba con su novio, Iliya Pavlovic, no se dio cuenta de quién era la mujer al principio hasta que notó una cara famosa entre el grupo de tres: la buena amiga de Meghan y su compañera estrella de Suits, Abigail Spencer. Entonces se dio cuenta de que la mujer que tomaba su foto era la Duquesa de Sussex.
"Soy fanático de Suits y noté por primera vez a Abigail y luego levanté la vista y me di cuenta de que Meghan estaba tomando la foto. ¡Entonces volví a mirar al grupo y me di cuenta que el Príncipe Harry también estaba allí!", contó ella.
"No podía creer quién era. Estaba Meghan sonriéndome, esperando tomar la foto y fue solo sorpresa en ese momento e incredulidad", dice Kantorowicz.
"Ella era simplemente super amigable", dice Kantorowic. "Honestamente, fue muy amable de su parte. No los habríamos visto si no se hubieran acercado a nosotros. Ella nos vio luchando por tomar fotos".
"Ella me entregó el teléfono y dijo: ¡Feliz año nuevo! Y nosotros respondimos Gracias y feliz año nuevo", agregó Kantorowic.