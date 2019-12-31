Expertos revelan los secretos de la realeza para salir siempre perfectos en las fotos
Los integrantes de la realeza siempre salen perfectos en cada imagen que puede verse en redes sociales. Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle son dos de las figuras más fotografiadas por ser esposas del príncipe William y el príncipe Harry, y siempre son admiradas por la imagen que proyectan.
Pero esto no es tan espontáneo como se cree, hay trucos que ambas usan para verse siempre perfectas al momento de ser fotografiadas por la prensa.
Según la fotógrafa y retratista Rachell Smith, Meghan Markle, de 38 años, "nunca sonríe demasiado", sino que se conecta con el Príncipe Harry, de 35 años, u otras personas en las fotografías, reseñó Daily Mail.
View this post on Instagram
On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️ • Photo © PA / Alexi Lubomirski / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
Y sugirió que Kate Middleton, de 37 años, adoptó un estilo similar al de La Reina, de 93 años, al perfeccionar una ola real fotogénica, así como su caminata, para ser fotografiada.
Trucos de la realeza para verse perfectos en las fotos
Desde antes de su llegada a la familia real, Meghan Markle estaba acostumbrada a la prensa y los fotógrafos por su carrera de actriz, por lo que seguramente no le fue difícil adaptarse.
El truco principal de Meghan es nunca sonreír demasiado ni de forma exagerada. La experta dijo: "Para parecer más fotogénica, Meghan nunca sonríe demasiado. Es una simple elevación de la cara con un pensamiento feliz".
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college! Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer – his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step… you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
"Puedes ver que no dobla ni tuerce mucho su cuerpo y mantiene el cuello largo. Es un buen consejo para no exagerar y Meghan mantiene una buena postura, natural para la forma de su cuerpo", agregó.
View this post on Instagram
Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries. This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust. For more information, visit @OneYoungWorld or our previous post to see her support of this organisation in recent years. #OWY2019 Video © SussexRoyal
En cambio, la duquesa de Cambridge y futura reina -ya que su esposo el príncipe William está de segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono- está adoptando el estilo de la reina Isabel.
"Al observar sus estilos, creo que Kate está adaptando expresiones faciales similares y está interactuando con su entorno similar al de La Reina. Kate está muy relajada y parece disfrutar conocer gente", expresó la experta.
"Su brazo tiene la altura perfecta y el codo se dobla ligeramente y su mano está en un gesto vertical 'hola"", explicó.
View this post on Instagram
📺🎭 Our followers in the UK can watch the 2019 Royal Variety Performance on @ITV on Tuesday 10th December at 7.30pm. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended this year's performance at the London Palladium. The Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron. Money raised from the show is helping hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. #Variety4Charity #RoyalVarietyPerformance
Luego sugirió que era un movimiento 'amigable y accesible', que 'funciona bien en fotografías porque un simple gesto con la mano como este es amigable pero también mantiene la ropa de Kate en la forma perfecta'
Ella agregó: "Observe cuán natural lo hace ver, sus hombros están relajados y su mano está nivelada con la mitad de su cara, esta es una gran información privilegiada y Kate siempre se asegura de que su mano no esté demasiado alta o baja".
View this post on Instagram
We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet 🌍 with the nature 🐘 we share it with. The inspirational #TuskAwards finalists give us all hope that change is truly possible. Visit @Tusk_org to find out more about the incredible work and commitment of this year’s finalists to conservation in Africa.
Por lo general se observa muy relajada al caminar, lo que es clave porque muchas veces los miembros de la realeza son fotografiados en movimiento mientras caminan. Por eso, Kate solo da pequeños pasos, manteniendo los pies alineados entre sí, con pasos suaves y no tan firmes para mantener la ropa en su lugar y sin arrugas.
Así que si quieres imitar su estilo, puedes adoptar todos estos consejos para verte hermosa y distinguida.