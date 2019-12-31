Estás viendo:

Expertos revelan los secretos de la realeza para salir siempre perfectos en las fotos

Por Carmen Urdaneta

Los integrantes de la realeza siempre salen perfectos en cada imagen que puede verse en redes sociales. Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle son dos de las figuras más fotografiadas por ser esposas del príncipe William y el príncipe Harry, y siempre son admiradas por la imagen que proyectan.

Pero esto no es tan espontáneo como se cree, hay trucos que ambas usan para verse siempre perfectas al momento de ser fotografiadas por la prensa.

Según la fotógrafa y retratista Rachell Smith, Meghan Markle, de 38 años, "nunca sonríe demasiado", sino que se conecta con el Príncipe Harry, de 35 años, u otras personas en las fotografías, reseñó Daily Mail.

Y sugirió que Kate Middleton, de 37 años, adoptó un estilo similar al de La Reina, de 93 años, al perfeccionar una ola real fotogénica, así como su caminata, para ser fotografiada.

Trucos de la realeza para verse perfectos en las fotos

Desde antes de su llegada a la familia real, Meghan Markle estaba acostumbrada a la prensa y los fotógrafos por su carrera de actriz, por lo que seguramente no le fue difícil adaptarse.

El truco principal de Meghan es nunca sonreír demasiado ni de forma exagerada. La experta dijo: "Para parecer más fotogénica, Meghan nunca sonríe demasiado. Es una simple elevación de la cara con un pensamiento feliz".

"Puedes ver que no dobla ni tuerce mucho su cuerpo y mantiene el cuello largo. Es un buen consejo para no exagerar y Meghan mantiene una buena postura, natural para la forma de su cuerpo", agregó.

En cambio, la duquesa de Cambridge y futura reina -ya que su esposo el príncipe William está de segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono- está adoptando el estilo de la reina Isabel.

"Al observar sus estilos, creo que Kate está adaptando expresiones faciales similares y está interactuando con su entorno similar al de La Reina. Kate está muy relajada y parece disfrutar conocer gente", expresó la experta.

"Su brazo tiene la altura perfecta y el codo se dobla ligeramente y su mano está en un gesto vertical 'hola"", explicó.

Luego sugirió que era un movimiento 'amigable y accesible', que 'funciona bien en fotografías porque un simple gesto con la mano como este es amigable pero también mantiene la ropa de Kate en la forma perfecta'

Ella agregó: "Observe cuán natural lo hace ver, sus hombros están relajados y su mano está nivelada con la mitad de su cara, esta es una gran información privilegiada y Kate siempre se asegura de que su mano no esté demasiado alta o baja".

 

Por lo general se observa muy relajada al caminar, lo que es clave porque muchas veces los miembros de la realeza son fotografiados en movimiento mientras caminan. Por eso, Kate solo da pequeños pasos, manteniendo los pies alineados entre sí, con pasos suaves y no tan firmes para mantener la ropa en su lugar y sin arrugas.

Así que si quieres imitar su estilo, puedes adoptar todos estos consejos para verte hermosa y distinguida.

