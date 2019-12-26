La hija de Milla Jovovich es su clon, y estas fotos lo demuestran
Es impresionante el parecido de las hijas de Milla Jovovich con la actriz.
El legado de Milla Jovovich
Es una hermosa actriz, cantante, modelo, directora de cine, diseñadora de moda y hasta empresaria. ¿Hay algo que no pueda hacer bien esta mujer? Proveniente de ucrania ha conquistado las cámaras de Hollywood desde tiempo atrás.
Domina las películas de ciencia ficción y ha compartido escenarios con reconocidos actores como: Bruce Willis, Ben Stiller, Robert de Niro, y Edward Norton. Realmente, es una actriz que ha dejado huella por su gran talento, dedicación, y envidiable físico.
También lee: 7 momentos en donde Ashton Kutcher y Mila Kunis han dominado la crianza de sus hijos
La hija de Milla Jovovich
Tiene dos hijos Ever Gabo Anderson Jovovich (12 años) y Dashiel Edan Anderson Jovovich (4 años). Su parecido con las dos es impresionante, y todo el tiempo es destacado por sus seguidores.
1.- Su hija Ever Jovovich.
2.- Realmente, son como dos gotas de agua.
View this post on Instagram
It’s always stressful on opening weekend and @hellboymovie is no different. You work super hard to make something fun and entertaining and have to absorb the negative reviews by movie critics, but hey! THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY.😎 All I’m gonna say before going to bed is this: All my raddest films have been slammed by critics. It’s fucking hilarious. Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ‘98😂. Zoolander? Slammed. Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there. Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this will be too. Mark my words. Why? 1. Because of the amazing actors. David Harbour. Ian Mcshane. Daniel Dae Kim. Sasha Lane. They are all so damn wonderful and talented, the movie is worth seeing just because they’re in it, especially one that’s so much fun to experience as this is. 2. @mikemignola who created the #Hellboy comics helped write the script and was on set every single day to make this film as close to his vision as possible. 3. It was directed by one of the greats. #NeilMarshall who brought us “The Descent”. One of the greatest horror movies ever. Trust me, you’re gonna have a blast watching the new @hellboymovie. I mean, one critic said “it’s a loud, gory mess only a teenager would love.”😂👍🏼👊🏼HELL yea Hellboy! Let’s have some fun! And with that, I wish you all a good night! Xo m😘
3.- Son una familia hermosa.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the most amazing husband and father in the world!!! We love you so much Paul, you make our lives so magical! We had the most wonderful bday bbq yesterday at the house, but I’m still editing pics, so I’ll post later today or tomorrow!!🥳🥳🥳 📸 by @chrissbrenner❤️
4.- Sus seguidoras no han dudado en señalar el parecido.
View this post on Instagram
It’s amazing to see your little one grow and express herself daily. A few weeks ago she cut her hair off, then she wanted to be an army Ranger, a few days later she dyed her hair like my little pony. She said, “but I’m a super princess army ranger mama! Can’t I be that?” Of course you can my sweet love. It’s so beautiful to see them experience different aspects of life and experiment with their identities. It’s so mysterious. I feel so lucky to be a fly on the wall to see all her moods and meanings. Her desire to change, multiple times a day. To watch a young mind finding itself. Figuring things out. Being a parent rocks.✊🏼🤗😆 @evergaboanderson #rangersleadtheway #growingkidsgrowingfood #capetowndiary
5.- ¿No es impresionante?
View this post on Instagram
Happiness is having your nearest and dearest close to you and I have that right now! The family is finally together again, we’ve arrived back in Cape Town to join Papa while he’s been prepping #monsterhuntermovie which we start shooting next month here in South Africa, based on the video game #monsterhunterworld! Here we are having the best family dinner and trying to keep the kids awake a bit longer so they don’t pass out too early from jet lag! #capetowndiary
6.- Pero tampoco Dashiel se queda atrás.
7.- Los genes de Milla son muy fuertes.
View this post on Instagram
#weekendvibes While my eldest @evergaboanderson is visiting with family and friends in Europe, I came home this week to spend time with my little smushkins! I can’t even describe the joy it is to have moments like these, spending the morning in bed with my baby.😊❤️❤️❤️ #dashieledan #smushy #ladiary
8.- Pero Ever sigue siendo la que más se parece.
9.-Aquí podemos ver a Milla de joven.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to all you fabulous mom’s out there, including my own gorgeous mama! You deserve it ladies. When I remember what my mom went through to help me become who I am today, I am so proud. To move to a new country where you hardly speak the language, to struggle and work any job she could to pay for my endless classes, acting, piano, ballet, TAP! I mean tap? Really Mom?😂 When I think of all the times she motivated me to be the best I could be, to educate me, to remind me what it is to be a good person, to have empathy and compassion for others, to be the first one at work with a smile on my face and the last one to leave (also with a smile), to never complain, to be strong amidst the endless rejection and criticism this industry piles on performers, to have common sense, to appreciate the people around me and most importantly, to just relax and be a pleasant person. You did all this and for the most part thank you’s were few and far between. Well, thank you mommy! You’re the best and I love you so much!❤️❤️❤️ #happymothersday #ladiary