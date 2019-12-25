Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth finalmente llegaron a un acuerdo en su divorcio
Desde agosto están separados.
La historia de amor de Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth finalmente se acabó: ambos acaban de llegar a un acuerdo por su divorcio y están cerca de firmarlo, sellando así su separación, que anunciaron en agosto de 2019 dejando en shock a todos sus fanáticos.
Así lo anunció TMZ, medio que agregó que ya la pareja tiene todos los documentos listos de su separación.
La cantante y el actor habían mantenido un noviazgo intermitente durante 10 años, se casaron en diciembre y, apenas 6 meses después, se separaron.
Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth ya están legalmente separados
La pareja se casó con acuerdo prenupcial, por lo que la división de los bienes no fue un problema y, en cuanto a las mascotas, Miley se quedará con ellas, confesó una fuete a Entertainment Tonight.
La separación de Miley y Liam fue repentina y estuvo rodeada de polémica, ya que justo después de conocerse su separación, la cantante tuvo un romance con la modelo Kaitlynn Carter, con quien fue fotografiada en numerosas ocasiones viajando, besándose y asistiendo a entrega de premios.
Luego de esa aventura, Miley Cyrus inició un noviazgo con el músic australiano Cody Simpson, de 22 años, con el que se ha mostrado muy unida por las fotos que ha publicado con él en redes sociales.
Pero recientemente su relación ha tambaleado, ante los rumores de que Cody se ha encontrado con otras mujeres.
Según el portal Yahoo Lifestyle, Simpson fue fotografiado este diciembre junto a Jordy Murray, una 'conejita' de la revista Playboy. Y más tarde, Page Six publicó que el cantante fue visto besando a otra mujer en un bar de Nueva York.
Ante estos rumores, Cody Simpson se defendió en Twitter con el siguiente mensaje: "Los chismes son la plaga del periodismo. Si más personas se preocuparan por la literatura y no por el veneno de la mente que es la mayoría de las columnas de noticias, tal vez estaríamos en un lugar mejor como sociedad", sentenció.
Lo cierto es que Miley Cyrus no ha dicho nada al respecto y en vez de caer en los dramas, se ha dedicado estos días a compartir con su familia en Navidad y a recuperarse de su operación en las cuerdas vocales.