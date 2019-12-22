El príncipe William demostró su humildad limpiando baños en Chile durante tres meses
El príncipe es uno de los más humildes de la realeza.
El príncipe William, y su hermano el príncipe Harry han tenido los mayores lujos y comodidades desde que nacieron, pues forma parte de la familia real más famosa del mundo.
View this post on Instagram
Especial Família Cambridge, prepare-se para muita fofura ❤️😍🥰 #katemiddleton #katemiddletonfashion #katemiddletonlook #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletondress #princesskatemiddleton #princesakate #princesskate #duchessofcambridge #duquesadecambridge #catherinemiddleton #principewilliam #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duquedecambridge #princewilliamofwales #principegeorge #princegeorge #princegeorgeofcambridge #princesacharlotte #princesscharlotte #princesscharlotteofcambridge #princelouis #principelouis #princelouisofcambridge
Sin embargo, no quiere decir que nunca han trabajado ni se han esforzado por obtener algo que quieren y desean.
De hecho, recientemente se dio a conocer que antes de entrar a la universidad, el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana estuvo trabajando en Chile con una compañía inglesa que coordinaba proyectos comunitarios y ambientales en Sudamérica y hasta le tocó limpiar baños.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Cambridge has spent time in Kuwait 🇰🇼 and Oman 🇴🇲 understanding the important security history of the region, and the UK’s 🇬🇧 current links with both countries from a defence perspective. In Kuwait, The Duke joined Kuwaiti and UK troops at Exercise Desert Warrior for the bi-annual training exercise. The Duke then travelled to Musandam in Oman to learn more about the Royal Navy of Oman’s responsibilities monitoring maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK – The Duke met military personnel in both countries who are sharing expertise to improve security 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitKuwait #RoyalVisitOman
Lo más sorprendente y admirable es que hizo todo tipo de trabajos y actividades con el mayor gusto del mundo, sin rechazar nada y siempre con su mejor sonrisa.
“William estuvo en Chile por tres meses. Desde el momento en que llegó se lanzó a los alrededores y conoció a otra gente durante su viaje. El príncipe demostró ser un joven muy centrado y decente”, aseguró Graham Hornsey, gerente de logística quien ha guiado unas impresionantes 35 expediciones y llegó a conocer bien al príncipe William.
View this post on Instagram
Joining local fishermen 🎣 on the traditional fishing skiffs on the beach in Oman, The Duke of Cambridge heard about how they fish, the challenges to sustainability, and actions being taken to conserve Oman’s marine environment. At the Marine Science Centre The Duke also met Omani scientists collaborating with @cefasgovuk, to learn more about how the UK is supporting Oman aquaculture and fisheries to become more sustainable, particularly in the face of climate change. #RoyalVisitOman
Además, indicó lo sorprendida que quedó al ver el comportamiento del hijo del príncipe Carlos. “El duque lo manejó todo muy bien, y lo que me impresionó más sobre él es lo normal que era. Él dijo que quería ser tratado como todos los demás, y así fue. Cuando lo veías limpiando los baños no era para las cámaras, él realmente limpiaba baños”.
View this post on Instagram
🚁 For 30 years London’s Air Ambulance 🚑 has been looking after London, every second of every day. The Duke of Cambridge attended the charity’s special gala held to mark their #30YearsSavingLives campaign, which highlighted the charity’s vital work in delivering life-saving treatment across London, and raised support for the development of new facilities. Swipe 👉 to see their extraordinary work providing rapid response and cutting-edge medical care, bringing the hospital emergency department to the scene of an incident, as they deliver an advanced trauma team to critically injured people in London 365 days a year. Visit @LDNairamb to learn about the charity’s work delivered life-saving treatment to the 10 million people who live and work in London, and find out more on how you can support them. 📷PA 🎥 LAA/Kensington Palace
Sin duda el duque de Cambridge ha demostrado ser uno de los hombres más ejemplares y humildes de la realeza.