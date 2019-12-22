El príncipe William demostró su humildad limpiando baños en Chile durante tres meses

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge has spent time in Kuwait 🇰🇼 and Oman 🇴🇲 understanding the important security history of the region, and the UK’s 🇬🇧 current links with both countries from a defence perspective. In Kuwait, The Duke joined Kuwaiti and UK troops at Exercise Desert Warrior for the bi-annual training exercise. The Duke then travelled to Musandam in Oman to learn more about the Royal Navy of Oman’s responsibilities monitoring maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK – The Duke met military personnel in both countries who are sharing expertise to improve security 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitKuwait #RoyalVisitOman