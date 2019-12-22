La razón por la que el príncipe William podría no convertise en el Rey William V

View this post on Instagram

"The RSS Sir David Attenborough is a testament to the cutting-edge science and engineering expertise here on Merseyside." Today, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the RSS Sir David Attenborough at Camell Laird Dockyard in Birkenhead. The ship, operated by the British Antarctic Survey, will allow the UK’s research community to carry out world-leading research in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25-30 years. Researching these polar regions will help us to better understand our planet. The Duchess, who is the ship’s Sponsor, officially name the vessel before Their Royal Highnesses met local people who had been invited to the Dockyard to watch the ceremony. 📸 Press Association