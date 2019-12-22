La razón por la que el príncipe William podría no convertise en el Rey William V
El destino del príncipe William es ser rey de Reino Unido, ya que es el segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono, después de su padre el príncipe Carlos. Pero podría no ser el rey William V como todos tenían pensado.
"La familia real tradicionalmente nombra a sus hijos de un grupo de nombres predeterminados, lo que significa que varios monarcas a lo largo de los años han compartido el mismo nombre. Para combatir la confusión, los monarcas que comparten el mismo nombre que un predecesor adjuntan números romanos al final de su título, denotando cuántas personas de su nombre han venido antes", explicó al respecto el medio británico Express.
Pero de acuerdo con la Unidad de Constitución de la Facultad de Políticas Públicas del University College de Londres, una vez que un monarca toma el trono, pueden nombrarse a sí mismos como lo deseen.
Cuál será el nombre del príncipe William cuando sea rey
El príncipe William tiene cuatro nombres, por lo que puede elegir cualquiera de ellos cuando sea nombrado rey.
El nombre completo del príncipe es el Príncipe William Arthur Philip Louis Windsor, lo que significa que si así lo elige, William podría convertirse en el próximo Rey Arthur, por ejemplo. Pero si decide mantener su nombre William, entonces sería el Rey William V.
El primer título que recibió William al nacer fue el de príncipe William de Gales. Luego, al casarse con Kate Middleton, la reina Isabel lo convirtió en duque de Cambridge y a su esposa, duquesa.