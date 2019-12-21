El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle y la regla de 'no besarse' en público que escandalizó a sus seguidores
La realeza está llena de normas.
La magia entre el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle salta a la vista. La química que tienen es bastante evidente cada vez que aparecen en público, pero después de casarse, hace un año, debían cumplir una regla de 'no besarse'.
Esto ocurrió en el marco de la boda de los duques de Sussex, reveló el fotógrafo británico Alexi Lubomirski. Tenía la estricta regla de 'no besos' cuando se trataba de fotografiar a la pareja en la boda real.
Sobre el evento, confesó: "Definitivamente hay límites. No puedes hacer que se besen, no puedes hacer que griten y corran por el jardín y obviamente se tiene que ver el anillo", comentó al medio británico Standart, citado por The Sun.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
La regla de 'no besarse' de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
Una de las fotografías más hermosas que tiene la pareja es una donde aparecen sentados en una escalera, muy sonrientes y felices después de la boda. Alexi solo tenía 3 minutos para tomar la foto, ya que la pareja ya venía de una sesión en la sala verde de Frogmore House en Windsor y estaban apurados.
"El funcionario del Palacio me estaba mirando diciendo 'tenemos que regresar pronto' y yo estaba como bien, bien 'solo siéntate en estas escaleras'. Y literalmente simplemente se desplomaron, riendo. Una especie de mirarse el uno al otro diciendo 'oh, Dios mío, estamos casados"", describió el fotógrafo.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
En la realeza no es común ver a las parejas demostrándose afecto físico en público, siguiendo las normas de mantenerse sobrios ante las cámaras. Hace poco fue noticia Kate Middleton, al esquivar una caricia en el hombro de su esposo, el príncipe William, mientras estaban en un evento.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
Recientemente no se ha visto en eventos a los duques de Sussex, ya que están en medio de una pausa de seis meses para descansar, reponer energías y dedicarse a su bebé Archie.