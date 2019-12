Thalía descubre terrible travesura de su hijo y termina llorando

View this post on Instagram

#hollywoodwalkoffame very emotional day! Most beautiful thing was my family there to share getting my STAR ⭐️ today & being with my baby @thalia ..so many friends and so many talented people that I had the good fortune and blessings to work with! Thank you Hollywood Chamber of Commerce! And thank you @davidfoster For the amazing generous introduction! Love you bro! #music #art #entertainment #family #latinogang