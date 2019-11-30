Actriz de The Crown lse preocupa por Meghan Markle y le da un consejo sobre la presa negativa
Helena Bonham Carter dirigió una sabias palabras a la duquesa de Sussex.
Los últimos meses han sido difíciles para Meghan Markle porque aunque llegó su mayor felicidad, Archie, también ha tenido que enfrentar los duros comentarios de la prensa.
Helena Bonham Carter, quien interpreta a la princesa Margaret en The Crown ofreció algunas palabras de aliento a Meghan y dio un consejo simple, pero efectivo.
A la actriz se le preguntó durante su aparición en “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” si tenía alguna palabra de sabiduría para la duquesa de Sussex, quien, junto con su esposo, el príncipe Harry, está tomando acciones legales contra los tabloides británicos por su trato "despiadado" de la pareja.
Meghan Markle está ejerciendo acciones legales contra tabloides que han violado su privacidad
"No le presto atención, y desearía que ella no tuviera que hacerlo", dijo Bonham Carter. “Siento que hay mucho. Todo es demasiado. Debe ser muy difícil para ella no hacerlo, pero todo lo que le diría es que, tan pronto como te vuelves conocido y público, es un dominio que debes aceptar”.
La actriz agregó: "Lo más importante o útil que alguien me dijo es no estar poniendo tu autoestima en manos de extraños".
#weloveyoumeghan ❤️ — @meghanmarkle_official A snippet of her powerful interview with reporter Tom Bradby was released by ITV on Friday. The clip is a part of the British television channel's documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which will be released in the UK on Sunday. In the video, Meghan talks about the issues she's grappled with as a new wife, mother, and duchess whose life has been judged and dissected by the media and public since she first began dating Prince Harry. “Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said in the emotional video. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed." Holding back tears, Meghan thanks Bradby for asking about the impact the pressure has had on her mental and physical health. "Thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said. When the reporter asked Meghan if that meant she wasn't OK, and that it "really" has been a struggle, the former actress simply says 'Yes.' Following the release of the touching interview, the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan trended on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands expressing sympathy and support for the 38-year-old mother. Meghan has been a target of intense public scrutiny, especially from the media.
Bonham Carter le relató su experiencia interpretando a la hermana menor de la reina Isabel.
“Eso es lo mismo con Margaret. Es realmente interesante interpretarla”, dijo. “Mucha gente sigue dándome una opinión sobre cada persona de la familia real. Y yo estoy como: '¡No los conociste!'. Todos sienten que son una autoridad y, a menos que hayas conocido a la persona, no deberías expresar una opinión”.