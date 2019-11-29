Instalan una tercera cerca afuera de la casa de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry para mayor privacidad
No quieren intrusos.
La privacidad siempre ha sido una preocupación de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, sobre todo ahora que tienen al pequeño Archie en casa.
Es por eso que las autoridades de Windsor Estate instalaron una nueva valla en las afueras de la casa de Harry y Meghan después de que surgieran preocupaciones de seguridad a principios de este año.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
El domicilio de los duques de Sussex y su hijo Archie está a menos de una milla del castillo de Windsor pero los lugareños han notado los cambios en el exterior de la casa, reseñó Daily Mail.
La extrema seguridad en la casa de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
View this post on Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
La cerca habría costado alrededor de 12 mil euros y se encuentra detrás de una cerca de madera tradicional que había rodeado la propiedad y elimina por completo las vistas del jardín de la casa desde el exterior.
La seguridad es estricta alrededor de la propiedad ya que la pareja se encuentra actualmente en un descanso de seis semanas de los deberes reales.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
Crown Estate ha presentado numerosas solicitudes de planificación al consejo local sobre "obras de paisajismo externas" en la propiedad, aunque los documentos de respaldo no se han hecho públicos ya que "contienen información confidencial".
Y la seguridad no sólo abarca a las nuevas vallas, también han instalado más cámaras de seguridad a las afueras de la casa para evitar cualquier tipo de intrusión de personas no deseadas o paparazzis.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Antes de mudarse a Frogmore House, se gastaron más de 2 millones de euros en la renovación del hogar de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, lo que generó críticas en el entorno político de Reino Unido.