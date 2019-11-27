Amiga de Kate Middleton ataca a Meghan Markle y asegura que no encaja en la realeza
La duquesa de Sussex sigue recibiendo críticas.
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, no vive un momento muy feliz, y es que tras sus declaraciones en el documental 'Meghan and Harry: An African Journey', ha desatado la furia de la reina Isabel II y todos los miembros de la realeza.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
Ahora, una amiga muy cercana a Kate Middleton ha dado su opinión sobre la exactriz y la ha atacado durante una entrevista que concedió a People.
“Meghan no encaja en el molde de la familia real. Ella está muy consciente de que Kate será reina, sus roles son muy claros. Kate fue preparada para el rol de reina consorte, Meghan es otro tipo de mujer”, expresó la mujer, de quien no se reveló el nombre.
View this post on Instagram
NEW📃🎖: This morning, Meghan's message of support for her patronage, The ACU (Association of Commonwealth Universities) was released 👏 in honour of today's World Access to Higher Education Day 🎉📖 – I loved reading Meghan's letter 🙌 It is so thoughtfully written and was a lovely gesture on Meghan's part 💕 ————– #meghanmarkle #meghan #meghanmarklefashion #meghanmarklestyle #meghan_markle #meghanduchessofsussex #meghanmarklefans #harrymeghan #princessmeghan #duchessmeghan #meghanmarkel #meghanofsussex #meghanmarkleedit #meghanmarklewedding #meghanmarklepregnant #rachelmeghanmarkle #meghanstyle #meghanmarklenews #duchessmeghanofsussex #duchessofsussex #duchess #theduchessofsussex #lifeofaduchess #duchessofsussexstyle #duchesslovers #hrhtheduchessofsussex #associationofcommonwealthuniversities #theacu
Además, criticó que tanto Meghan como Harry no sigan las reglas de la realeza, a diferencia de su amiga Kate y el príncipe William.
“Kate y William siguen la línea, pero los duques de Sussex rompen con el protocolo. No les interesa seguir con las tradiciones. Ellos quieren crear un estilo de vida diferente y restablecer las reglas”, sentenció la amiga de la duquesa de Cambridge.
View this post on Instagram
Here is part of William’s speech at the Tusk Awards on November 21st. William truly speaks with such a sense of duty. Tusk was one of his first patronages and it clearly means a lot to him 💕 The second video shows Benson Kanyembo, winner of Tusk’s Wildlife Ranger Award 2019. In his two-decade of conservation career as a ranger, Benson has never left the frontline. He has a steadfast sense of duty, mental fortitude and incorruptible character. Benson has changed the culture and effectiveness of anti-poaching in South Luangwa, Zambia. Under his leadership, South Luangwa Conservation scouts have worked to maintain stable to increasing populations of wildlife in the South Luangwa ecosystem despite significant increases in poaching nationally and in the region. Congratulations to Benson, his team and all the other winners on this huge achievement in recognition of the incredible work they do on a daily basis to end poaching and protect African wildlife 🙏🏻 #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #britishroyalfamily #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #tusk #tuskawards
Los duques de Sussex no han dejado de ser atacados, y es por eso que han decidido pasar la navidad lejos de Buckingham, con la madre de la exactriz, Doria Ragland.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters