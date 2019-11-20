Vikingos continuará en Netflix con una nueva secuela que se titulará 'Valhalla'
La última temporada se estrena en diciembre.
Vikingos es una de las series más populares de los últimos años y los fanáticos ya están desolados porque la sexta y última temporada será estrenada el próximo 4 de diciembre. Pero no tendrán que decirle adiós de forma definitiva.
Netflix está trabajando en una secuela de la serie titulada 'Valhalla'. Según Deadline, la plataforma habría pedido 24 capítulos de esta nueva serie que encargaron a los creadores de Vikings, Michael Hirst y el estudio MGM Television.
Todo sobre la secuela de Vikingos en Netflix
La secuela 'Valhalla' comienza 100 años después del final de la serie original y muestra las aventuras de los vikingos más famosos que hayan existido: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada y Norman King William the Conqueror, reseñó Deadline.
"Estoy más que emocionado de que estamos anunciando la continuación de nuestra saga de Vikingos", dijo Hirst. "Sé que los millones de nuestros fanáticos en todo el mundo estarán encantados con la fe que MGM y Netflix han tenido en nuestro programa. Jeb Stuart, un escritor verdaderamente maravilloso, traerá nuevas historias y una poderosa visión visceral a las historias sobre algunos de los vikingos más famosos conocidos en la historia", explicó el creador.
Vikingos cuenta la historia de Ragnar Lothbrok, el legendario héroe vikingo nórdico, explica Screen Rant. Comenzó su vida como agricultor, pero aumentó su estatus después de incursiones exitosas en Inglaterra, y finalmente se convirtió en rey de su pueblo. El espectáculo sigue su vida y la de su familia, a través de los altibajos de la violenta vida escandinava en los siglos VIII y IX.