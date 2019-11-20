Vikingos continuará en Netflix con una nueva secuela que se titulará 'Valhalla'

View this post on Instagram

Today we reflect upon King Ragnar during his journey to Wessex with Lagertha. While their forces joined with King Ecbert and new lands were developed, a mysterious wanderer appeared in Kattegat.An Earldom usurped back home in Kattegat and Hederby, unbeknownst to those across the seas. New life was welcomed and with this new life also came death. With the return of the Vikings fleet, Lagertha, accompanied by Ragnar, joined forces yet again to reclaim her rightful place as Earl. Surprises continued when the plans to raid Paris were fully in place. Count Odo prepared the army of Paris' defenses and locked down the city, yet Ragnar and his crew stopped at nothing to succeed in their conquests.