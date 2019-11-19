Por esta razón Meghan Markle todavía no es ciudadana británica a pesar de ser esposa del príncipe Harry
Ha sido muy complicado.
Aunque Meghan Markle se casó con el príncipe Harry en 2018, hasta el día de hoy no es ciudadana británica. Desde hace más de dos años, la actriz estadounidense de 38 años presentó la solicitud de la ciudadanía y todavía está esperando la respuesta de los organismos competentes.
Una amiga de la duquesa dijo al Daily Mail: “Meghan aún no es ciudadana británica. Puede parecer extraordinario, dado que ha estado casada con el nieto de la Reina durante 18 meses, pero acepta que es un proceso lento".
Por qué Meghan Markle no ha podido obtener la nacionalidad británica
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
Antes de que Harry y Meghan se casaran, el secretario de comunicación del Príncipe, Jason Knauf, dijo que Meghan "cumpliría con los requisitos de inmigración en todo momento".
Añadió: "También puedo decir que ella tiene la intención de convertirse en ciudadana del Reino Unido y pasará por el proceso de eso, que algunos de ustedes saben que lleva varios años".
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
Meghan nació y creció en Los Ángeles, California y se mudó al Reino Unido cuando ella y Harry se comprometieron en noviembre de 2017. Actualmente permanece legal por medio de una visa familiar.
Y aunque Archie es británico porque nació en Reino Unido, más adelante él puede optar también por la ciudadanía estadounidense por ser la nacionalidad de su mamá.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college! Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer – his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step… you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
Así que las leyes de Reino Unido son muy estrictas al momento de solicitar la nacionalidad, y que seas parte de la realeza no hará el proceso más rápido ni fácil.