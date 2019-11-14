El príncipe Harry y Archie felicitan al príncipe Carlos de la manera más tierna
El príncipe Carlos cumple 71 años.
Inglaterra está de fiesta y es que este jueves el príncipe Carlos llega a sus 71 años y ha recibido las felicitaciones más especiales por parte de su familia.
Su hijo menor, el príncipe Harry, le dedicó unas tiernas palabras de felicitaciones acompañada por una foto nunca antes vista de su pequeño hijo Archie.
"Feliz cumpleaños a Su Alteza Real el Príncipe de Gales – ¡Señor, papá, abuelo!", fueron las palabras que Harry le dedicó a su padre con la imagen en la que él aparece cargando al pequeño Archie el día de su bautizo, mientras el príncipe Carlos lo mira con mucho amor.
Esta imagen desató la ternura en las redes, pues destacaron lo significativo de la imagen en la que aparecen tres generaciones.
"Que hermosa imagen felicidades príncipe Carlos", "el futuro rey con su hijo y su nieto una imagen que dice mucho", "larga vida al futuro rey y a su descendencia", "Archie es lo más lindo de esta imagen es una hermosura", "con qué amor mira el príncipe Carlos a Archie me encanta esta foto", y "tres generaciones reunidas que bellos", fueron algunos de los comentarios en la imagen.
Por su parte, el príncipe William también le dedicó unas hermosas palabras con una tierna imagen de su padre con su hijo menor, Louis.
"¡Deseando un muy feliz cumpleaños al Príncipe de Gales!", fue el mensaje de felicitación de parte de William.