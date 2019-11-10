Meghan y Harry revelan la nueva hazaña del pequeño Archie y morimos de ternura
El pequeño Archie está cada vez más grande.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están muy orgullosos y felices de su pequeño hijo Archie.
Recientemente han revelado lo mucho que ha crecido su hijo y su nueva hazaña que nos ha hecho morir de ternura.
Fue durante el encuentro de los duques con las familias de varios militares, como uno de los actos de la Semana del Recuerdo, donde Meghan y Harry revelaron detalles de su hijo.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
A sus seis meses, Archie ya ha comenzado a gatear, según reveló Amy Thompson, una de las mujeres en el evento que habló con los duques.
“Mi hija Aeris tiene la misma edad que Archie y hablamos sobre el destete y que los niños están comenzando a gatear. Es una madre normal y fue como hablar con un amigo”, dijo la mujer según informa la versión inglesa de ¡HOLA!.
Además, el Daily Mail, ha revelado que al pequeño Archie ya le han salido dos dientes.
Harry demostró que no puede estar lejos de su hijo por mucho tiempo, pues no quiere perderse ni un minuto de su crecimiento. “No puedo imaginar lo que es estar fuera, ya que cambian tan rápido”, dijo el príncipe.
