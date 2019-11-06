Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tendrán su primera salida pública con Camilla Parker y es por una razón desgarradora
El trío nunca ha sido visto junto en una salida oficial de la realeza
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se unirán por primera vez en un compromiso público oficial con Camilla Parker Bowles el próximo jueves.
El trío real visitará el Campo de Recuerdo de Westminster Abbey para ver los grupos de pequeñas cruces erigidas por regimientos, unidades militares y otras organizaciones asociadas con la Primera Guerra Mundial y otros conflictos. The Field of Remembrance es un evento organizado cada noviembre por Poppy Factory para conmemorar a aquellos que han perdido la vida en las Fuerzas Armadas. La duquesa de Cornwall es una mecenas de la organización, que está situada en Richmond, Londres.
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen's Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time.
Fue fundada en 1922 para ofrecer oportunidades de empleo a los soldados heridos que regresan de la Primera Guerra Mundial.
A la Reina se unirán al servicio el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge, el duque de York, el conde y la condesa de Wessex, la princesa real y el vicealmirante sir Tim Laurence.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."
El programa de fin de semana verá al Duque y Duquesa de Cambridge y al Duque y Duquesa de Sussex hacer sus primeras apariciones públicas juntos desde el explosivo documental de ITV Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
La duquesa de Sussex mostró su lado más amigable.
En una entrevista con Tom Bradby, Harry insinuó que su relación con su hermano William era algo tensa. El dijo: "La mayoría de las cosas se crean de la nada, pero como hermanos, ya sabes, tienes días buenos, tienes días malos. Ciertamente estamos en diferentes caminos en este momento, pero siempre estaré allí para él, ya que sé que siempre estará allí para mí".