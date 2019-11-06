Kim Kardashian hace llorar a Kris Jenner con este hermoso regalo de cumpleaños
La matriarca de la familia Kardashian llegó a los 64 años
Kris Jenner, la flamante matriarca del clan Kardashian, llegó a los 64 años y sus famosas hijas no lo iban a dejar pasar bajo la mesa.
Kim Kardashian reunió a la familia y a las amigas más cercanas de Kris para un almuerzo en un famosos hotel de Beverly Hills pero lo que nadie sabia es que esta era solo la primera locación y que irían a un destino secreto: la casa donde Kim, Khloé y Kourtney crecieron.
Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time. When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.
Kim publicó el emotivo video donde Kris descubre la verdadera locación de la reunión y rompe a llorar, al igual que todos los presentes.
"Hoy celebramos a mi mamá. Cualquiera que la conozca, sabe lo sentimental que es. Para su cumpleaños, planeé un pequeño almuerzo, solo con sus hijos y sus amigos más cercanos de más de 40 años. Envié invitaciones con un lugar donde todos nos conocimos. Cuando todos llegaron, les dije que tenía una sorpresa y que no era allí donde estaríamos comiendo" escribió en el post.
Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!
Sigue contando "Luego les di a todos la invitación REAL y una vez que todos vieron la dirección de hacia dónde íbamos, las lágrimas llenaron la sala. Alquilé nuestra casa de la infancia. Todos nuestros recuerdos viven aquí, especialmente con nuestro padre. Es donde nació cada niño Kardashian y nos hizo quienes somos".
"Almorzamos en la casa como si no hubiera cambiado y lloramos todo el tiempo. Cuando salimos para que nuestros autos condujeran allí, ¡tuve otra sorpresa! Había alquilado todos los autos que mis padres tuvieron. Tenía algunos de espera afuera para que pudiéramos llevarlos a la casa y el resto estaba alineado en el camino de entrada de la casa exactamente como mis padres solían estacionarlos".
Fue una celebración muy Kardashian.
